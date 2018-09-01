Pine Mountain offers buyers rural tranquillity

WITH its leafy acreage lots, Pine Mountain is popular with buyers seeking the tranquillity of a rural outlook with all the conveniences of city living on its doorstep.

Pine Mountain is within minutes of Brassall's shops, medical facilities, public and private schools and sporting grounds.

A peaceful tree-scape, this idyllic suburb is the perfect setting for families with children and pets who need the space to run and play or for anyone wanting to park additional vehicles, build sheds or install a pool.

Steve Athanates, principal of NGU Real Estate Ripley, said he loved the fact that homes in the area had all been built with families in mind, with over 90 percent being owner-occupied.

"I also love that with all the conveniences this suburb offers, you can still pick up a beautiful property on at least an acre for $550,000," he said.

"You had better be quick though, as these prices are rising aggressively, so much so that I just set a record price at 64 Cabernet Crescent which sold for $819,000 in April.

"The price escalation means that not only does Pine Mountain offer a great lifestyle choice, it is also a smart investment with higher than normal capital growth rates."

The median house price in Pine Mountain reached $590,000 late in 2017 and over the past 12 months there have been 21 homes sold in Pine Mountain.

Thirteen of these were priced between $400,000 and $600,000, seven between $600,000 and $800,000 and one for $819,000.

Mr Athanates said a proposed Woolworths supermarket was to be developed at the top of Fernvale Rd, Brassall, which would specifically service the needs of Pine Mountain residents.

"This is a suburb for families and there is a strategically-placed blackboard where residents regularly celebrate the birthdays of their children, graduation from schools and other manner of important life milestones," he said.

"Pine Mountain is an area equally suited to young couples, families, professionals and retirees."

SPOTLIGHT ON PINE MOUNTAIN

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE HOUSE UNIT $565,000 BUY n/a n/a RENT n/a

CAPITAL GROWTH Change in median sales price in: Past 3 months -3.8% 12 months -1.7% 3 years 11.4% 5 years 16% Annually (10 years) 2.3%

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES) 49 days

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD 10.5 years

GROSS RENTAL YIELD Houses n/a Units n/a