Feature property, November 28: 1 Caloola Court, Pine Mountain.
Property

Pine Mountain offers buyers rural tranquillity

1st Sep 2018 12:00 AM
WITH its leafy acreage lots, Pine Mountain is popular with buyers seeking the tranquillity of a rural outlook with all the conveniences of city living on its doorstep.

Pine Mountain is within minutes of Brassall's shops, medical facilities, public and private schools and sporting grounds.

A peaceful tree-scape, this idyllic suburb is the perfect setting for families with children and pets who need the space to run and play or for anyone wanting to park additional vehicles, build sheds or install a pool.

Steve Athanates, principal of NGU Real Estate Ripley, said he loved the fact that homes in the area had all been built with families in mind, with over 90 percent being owner-occupied.

"I also love that with all the conveniences this suburb offers, you can still pick up a beautiful property on at least an acre for $550,000," he said.

"You had better be quick though, as these prices are rising aggressively, so much so that I just set a record price at 64 Cabernet Crescent which sold for $819,000 in April.

"The price escalation means that not only does Pine Mountain offer a great lifestyle choice, it is also a smart investment with higher than normal capital growth rates."

The median house price in Pine Mountain reached $590,000 late in 2017 and over the past 12 months there have been 21 homes sold in Pine Mountain.

Thirteen of these were priced between $400,000 and $600,000, seven between $600,000 and $800,000 and one for $819,000.

Mr Athanates said a proposed Woolworths supermarket was to be developed at the top of Fernvale Rd, Brassall, which would specifically service the needs of Pine Mountain residents.

"This is a suburb for families and there is a strategically-placed blackboard where residents regularly celebrate the birthdays of their children, graduation from schools and other manner of important life milestones," he said.

"Pine Mountain is an area equally suited to young couples, families, professionals and retirees."

 

SPOTLIGHT ON PINE MOUNTAIN

 

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE

HOUSE

 

UNIT

$565,000

                BUY

n/a

n/a

               RENT

n/a

 

 

CAPITAL GROWTH

Change in median sales price in:

Past 3 months

-3.8%

12 months

-1.7%

3 years

11.4%

5 years

16%

Annually (10 years)

2.3%

 

 

 

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES)

49 days

 

 

 

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD

10.5 years

 

 

 

GROSS RENTAL YIELD

Houses

n/a

Units

n/a

 

 

 

DEMOGRAPHICS

Population

1667

Average weekly household income

$2182

Median age

38

    Local Partners