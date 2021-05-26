Pin-up stunner’s high hopes for Cooly Rocks

Ipswich resident Sim Lovett, aka Bunny Boulevard, is in the finals of the Miss Cooly Rocks On pageant.

An Ipswich RAAF crew attendant with a love for all things Rock ‘n Roll could be crowned the next Miss Cooly Rocks On, after making into the final eight for the pageant.

Held as part of the Cooly Rocks On festival from June 9-13, the pin-up girl competition has drawn the attention of Sim Lovett, who goes by the stage name Bunny Boulevard while donning the vintage gear.

Ms Lovett has been in the Royal Australian Air Force for four years and is a flight attendant for navy and Army troops, as well as foreign militaries, including the US Marines and Fijian army.

But when she is not wearing her flight suit, she‘s perfecting her eyeliner, frocking up and applying her red lipstick.

A love for all things 40s and 50s – courtesy of her dad – is what sparked her interest in pin-up pageants.

“I grew up in Hong Kong and dad showed me classic Audrey Hepburn films and played a lot of music from the 40s and 50s,” she said.

Her arrival in Australia allowed her to pursue her interest further, while a recent trip to New Orleans exposed her to a lot of vibrant characters which also fed into her passion.

The Cooly Rocks quest is only her second attempt at a pin-up competition, but Bunny says she is learning fast.

“Seeing all the other beautiful pin-ups has helped me learn a lot in terms of style and performance,” she said.

“I am feeling confident. I have performed my whole life and I love being under the spotlight.”



The spotlight will shine on the glamour, fashion and talent of the 40s, 50s and 60s pin-up culture at the Miss Cooly Rocks On pageant on the Gold Coast.

Bringing the sounds and sights of the 60s, 70s, and 80s to Coolangatta for almost 30 years, Cooly Rocks On returns in 2021 from June 9 – 13.

The festival will include artists such as Shelley Minson, The Ezra Show, Lucky Seven and Elvis tribute artists Brody Finlay, Jack Gatto, Che Orton and Nic King.