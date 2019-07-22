Pin-up beauty has chance to shine

GLAM: Pin-up girl Miss Firebird from South Ripley will take the stage in The Miss Tiki Wahini parade at the 20th annual GreazeFest Kustom Kulture Festival on Saturday, August 3.

GLAM: Pin-up girl Miss Firebird from South Ripley will take the stage in The Miss Tiki Wahini parade at the 20th annual GreazeFest Kustom Kulture Festival on Saturday, August 3. Contributed

SOURCING outfits from vintage stores and wearing them on stage is something Miss Firebird from South Ripley loves.

Preferring to be known by her stage moniker, Miss Firebird said she always had a fascination with the pin-up culture.

"I have been fascinated by the pin-up culture for many years, and I wish I would have embraced it earlier,” she said.

"I find the aesthetics of a pin-up portray a sophisticated yet sultry side of a woman, which appeals to my fashion sense and character.

"Personally, I don't participate to 'compete', I participate to role play my pin-up alter ego and socialise with the other lovely ladies who appreciate the modern-day pin-up lifestyle.

"I find it so rewarding to feel confident when showcasing my interpretation of a timeless fashion.”

Miss Firebird will take the stage in The Miss Tiki Wahini parade at the 20th annual GreazeFest Kustom Kulture Festival at the Redlands Showgrounds.

The family-friendly festival from Friday, August 2 to Sunday, August 4.

The day will feature an array of classic cars, live bands and DJs, pin-up pageants, lowrider cycles, kustom art shows and workshops, tiki carving, jive dancing, and vintage markets.

Miss Firebird would like to encourage car and rockabilly enthusiasts to make the drive out to Redland Bay for a weekend full of fun.

"I am so excited, as it's got a reputation as an amazing festival,” she said.

"I can't wait to drool over the vintage cars - hopefully there are a couple of Pontiac Firebirds for me to eye off.”

For all event details, including tickets, log onto www.greazefest.com.