Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has said she discovered a pin lodged in a strawberry from a punnet purchased at a supermarket.
A woman has said she discovered a pin lodged in a strawberry from a punnet purchased at a supermarket.
News

Pin found in strawberry from supermarket

by Jack Lawrie
31st Oct 2020 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has said she discovered a pin lodged in a strawberry from a punnet purchased at a Cairns supermarket.

Cairns shopper Josie Franks said she discovered the pin in a strawberry purchased from Coles at Mt Sheridan on Monday.

"Just a heads up to anyone that may have purchased strawberries from Mt Sheridan Coles on Monday 26th.. I found a pin in mine this morning," she said.

"Mt Sheridan has been notified."

A pin has been found inside a strawberry purchased from Coles at Mount Sheridan. Picture: Facebook.
A pin has been found inside a strawberry purchased from Coles at Mount Sheridan. Picture: Facebook.

MORE NEWS

Next step after council CEO's shock resignation

What's on: 12 things to do in Cairns this Halloween

Family's home demolition heartbreak 'unavoidable'

A Facebook post alerting people attracted more than 500 comments.

A Coles spokeswoman said they would be investigating the matter with their supplier.

"Coles takes the safety of the food we sell seriously," she said.

"We have worked with our strawberry suppliers to implement additional control measures to ensure strawberries are inspected before they are sent to supermarkets."

jack.lawrie@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Pin found in strawberry from Cairns supermarket

coles strawberries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drought support expo coming to the Lockyer Valley

        Premium Content Drought support expo coming to the Lockyer Valley

        Rural Gatton council set to host drought support expo to support Lockyer residents in need

        • 31st Oct 2020 6:00 AM
        Everything you need to know about election day in Ipswich

        Premium Content Everything you need to know about election day in Ipswich

        Politics We’ve put together a handy guide for Ipswich voters on election day

        Laidley police raid sophisticated drug growing operation

        Premium Content Laidley police raid sophisticated drug growing operation

        News After swooping in on a Laidley home, Police discovered a sophisticated growing set...

        Paramedics on scene at single-vehicle rollover accident

        Premium Content Paramedics on scene at single-vehicle rollover accident

        News Paramedics have been called to the scene of a traffic accident in the Lockyer...