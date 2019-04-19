Pilot tells how hero dad saved son's life after dingo attack

DINGO ATTACK: Pilot Frank Bertoli and paramedic Michael Porter conducted the rescue of a 14-month-old Brisbane boy at Fraser Island last night.

A LIFEFLIGHT pilot and paramedic have told of the confronting scene they attended on Fraser Island about 1.40 this morning after a boy was taken from his family's camper trailer by a dingo.

Pilot Frank Bertoli, who conducted his third dingo rescue in recent months, said they received the call at 12.36am.

It is believed the dingo squeezed its way underneath the canvas doorway and took the 14-month old boy from where he was sleeping.

Also in the tent was the Brisbane boy's four-year-old sister along with his mother and father.

Lifeflight staff said the father woke to hear the boy's crying which was getting further and further away.

The father then chased the dingo and fought it to recover his son.

"He was apparently grabbed around the back of the neck area and dragged away," Mr Bertoli said.

"If it wasn't for the parents fighting off the dingo he could have had much more severe injuries."

Paramedic Michael Porter said upon arrival he could see the child had puncture wounds to the back of his neck and had some blood loss.

The child retained consciousness throughout the whole ordeal and is recovering at the Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

More details to come.