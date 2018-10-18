Pilot season beckons for local talent

AT just nine years old Ipswich's Kirar Mercy already has an impressive resume which will hopefully see her travel soon to Los Angeles to audition for acting roles in television and movies.

The Ipswich primary school student has been working for the last five years on stage and the last 2 years she's worked on several commercials, short and feature films, was recently asked to audition for School of Rock in Melbourne, plus has just finished appearing in Strictly Ballroom at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

She also played the lead role in feature film Rock Sugar which is expected to premiere later this year overseas.

Ipswich schoolgirl, dancer, actor and singer Kirar Mercy on the set of the movie Rock Sugar

Kirar has appeared in TV ads for RACQ, Translink, and Seaworld, and they are in the process of applying for her 01 Working Visa so that she can audition in person as Hollywood gears up for 'pilot season', the busiest time of year for actors as they audition for a raft of new shows that need roles to be filled.

Kirar's mother, Mercy, said that things have moved very quickly now that Kirar has a top talent agent in Sydney, a manager in the United States and currently her management is in negotiation with a top talent agent in LA who has expressed interest in representing Kirar. Plus with almost 124,000 followers on Facebook, Kirar is getting noticed.

"Kirar was offered USA Management, and from February they started to submit her to casting directors," Mercy said. "It was slow at first but we've had several auditions so far. If they like her, once we have that visa we can be on a plane the next day if it progresses further.

"She's auditioning now for huge roles, I can't say what of course unless she lands a role. How it works is we go to the home studio of her acting coach and record the audition, which we then submit, as most auditions are done electronically now. There was one role she auditioned for in June and only last month she got a call back audition asking her to do things different ways, so it's often a slow process."

Kirar's mum says that while this was always the aim, she didn't think it would happen so quick.

"The goal was always to get USA representation, but I wasn't expecting that for quite a few years. She's perfected her American accent and is currently doing an Intensive Screen and American Accent workshop which will get her ready for 'Pilot Season' in Hollywood.

Ipswich schoolgirl, dancer, actor and singer Kirar Mercy

"Rock Sugar was filmed in Melbourne for a month in January, so we spent the school holidays there filming," Mercy added. "That's what kicked this new focus off, she really wanted to act after that, so dance had to take a bit of a backseat.

"I've had feedback that she's a natural talent, so they are seeing things in her I've never seen. I go with the flow now. Luckily school-wise, she's pretty smart, and we have a deal which we've had from day one. If her grades start to drop, then something will have to give because school still has to come first."

Kirar remains excited about her prospects, but still enjoys being an Ipswich student, like every other nine year old.

"Rock Sugar was fun, it was a really good experience. Exciting but tiring, and it was very hot in Melbourne. It was more fun than being home all day in the summer holidays!" Kirar said. "My friends think I'm cool but I don't want them to think that, I'm just the same as them and I know I have to keep my grades up!"