Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Pilot killed in plane crash on rural property in south-west

Tara Miko
by
14th Apr 2019 1:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT has died in a plane crash in south-west Queensland.

It is understood the light plane crash landed on a rural property near Cunnamulla earlier this afternoon.

Police were called to the incident by family members just after 1pm.

It is unclear what type of plane was involved, and investigations will be done to determine the cause of the crash.

Police are en route to the incident.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is expected to be involved in the crash investigation.

cunnamulla editors picks fatal crash plane crash police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    100 diagnosed with black lung prompts victim meeting

    100 diagnosed with black lung prompts victim meeting

    Health VICTIMS Group demands mining giants pay compensation

    Major road upgrade delayed three months after service issue

    premium_icon Major road upgrade delayed three months after service issue

    Council News Ipswich City Council has budgeted $5 million for the current upgrade

    True grit: Extra-time Cup win up with Pride's best

    premium_icon True grit: Extra-time Cup win up with Pride's best

    Soccer Tenacious 'Bulla' shares emotion after dramatic Ipswich victory

    Police charge man after amber alert

    premium_icon Police charge man after amber alert

    News QPS located the children as well as the man hiding in a cupboard