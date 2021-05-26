Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died after the helicopter he was flying crashed in regional NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles
A man has died after the helicopter he was flying crashed in regional NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles
News

Pilot killed in helicopter crash

by Emily Cosenza
26th May 2021 3:09 PM | Updated: 3:35 PM

A man has died after the helicopter he was flying crashed in regional NSW.

The aircraft crashed in Maude, in the Riverina district, near the Victoria border, on Wednesday.

Emergency services, including three NSW Ambulance crews, responded to the fatal incident just before noon after they were called to a Toopuntul Road property, about 50km west of Hay.

The male pilot, and only occupant in the helicopter, died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

Police are on the scene.

Originally published as Pilot killed in helicopter crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIVESTREAM: Round 6 of the Titans Schools League

        Premium Content LIVESTREAM: Round 6 of the Titans Schools League

        Rugby League Watch Round 6 of the Titans Schools League here.

        • 26th May 2021 3:40 PM
        Main Roads ‘reviewing’ options for bottleneck nightmare

        Premium Content Main Roads ‘reviewing’ options for bottleneck nightmare

        News Ipswich West MP Jim Madden says he is not sure what is involved in the next stage...

        • 26th May 2021 3:00 PM
        Ipswich hotel named among nation’s best

        Premium Content Ipswich hotel named among nation’s best

        Business An early morning text has delivered the best possible news for an Ipswich hotel...

        Land search holds up fire station plans

        Premium Content Land search holds up fire station plans

        News Springfield developers are required to provide land for a new fire station under an...