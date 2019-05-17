Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pilot Josh Hoch accused of pouring contaminants into commercial rivals’ aircraft fuel tanks and faking crashes for insurance is contesting the charges.
Pilot Josh Hoch accused of pouring contaminants into commercial rivals’ aircraft fuel tanks and faking crashes for insurance is contesting the charges.
Crime

Pilot accused of tampering with rivals’ planes

by TESS IKONOMOU
17th May 2019 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH Queensland pilot accused of pouring contaminants into commercial rivals' aircraft fuel tanks, faking crashes for insurance and ­flying charters without a ­licence for years is contesting the charges.

Josh Hoch, then aged 31, was charged with 342 offences by police in January 2017 ­following a multi-agency ­investigation into the alleged tampering of aircraft at Mount Isa Airport.

Police will allege in court they became aware of Hoch's offending in October 2016 when another pilot reported damage to his plane for the second time that year.

It is alleged he tampered with three planes belonging to the Macquarie Pilot Centre, a company based in NSW, but which operates out of numerous airports including the Mount Isa Airport, to compete for charters.

Hoch's defence made an ­application in the Townsville Supreme Court yesterday.

They are seeking for the five counts of endangering the safety of a person in a vehicle with intent, that Hoch is charged with, to be overridden by similar Commonwealth charges.

If convicted, Hoch faces a maximum penalty of life ­imprisonment for the charges of endangering the safety of a person in a vehicle with intent.

Detectives working under Operation Oscar-Demotic ­allegedly uncovered evidence of fraud, tampering with ­aircraft, dangerous operation of aircraft and numerous ­aircraft safety breaches.

It will be alleged each case was the same, with a contaminant poured into the fuel tanks of the aircraft, under the cover of darkness at Mount Isa ­Airport. When the engines fired, the contaminant caused ­catastrophic damage to the ­aircraft, grounding the planes for months, it is alleged in court documents.

Hoch has also been charged with insurance fraud relating to the alleged staged crash landing of two planes in 2014 and 2015.

It will also be alleged in court that Hoch was masking those commercial flights as private trips and would not log flight hours in order to bypass crucial maintenance checks.

More Stories

Show More
aviation crime pilot plane tampering safety

Top Stories

    Plea to help young Ipswich family after mum's sudden death

    Plea to help young Ipswich family after mum's sudden death

    News Her old school mates have been working their hearts out to arrange a fundraiser for the grieving family.

    Federal Election 2019: Ipswich decides

    premium_icon Federal Election 2019: Ipswich decides

    Politics Everything you need to know about the Federal Election 2019

    Staggering number of voters beat the polling day rush

    premium_icon Staggering number of voters beat the polling day rush

    Politics The Australian Electoral Commission has recorded record numbers

    Strap yourself in for A-League final thriller

    premium_icon Strap yourself in for A-League final thriller

    Sport Stunning semis set up fierce duel for title