A pilot made an emergency landing at Junabee. .
News

Pilot forced to make emergency landing on country road

Michael Nolan
1st Oct 2020 8:26 AM
A QUICK-THINKING pilot landed his plane without incident after its engine seized up.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the plane's engine reportedly cut out about 8am today, as the pilot was flying over Junabee.

He then made an emergency landing on Junabee Rd.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene about 8.10am but no one was injured and the plane was not damaged.

Police will launch a follow-up investigation.

 

Originally published as Pilot forced to make emergency landing on country road

