Stirling Hinchliffe, Warwick Agnew, Wayne Patch and Brendan Parnell at the Ipswich Turf Club. Contributed
Community

Pig Pen demolished as turf club upgrades hit full stride

Hayden Johnson
by
28th Nov 2018 12:36 AM
IPSWICH Turf Club's notorious Pig Pen is no more.

Demolition works are in full gallop, with many of the Bundamba track's most famous racing buildings turned to rubble to make way for the future.

The jockey and stewards' rooms, concrete toilet block and Pig Pen have been cleared less than one month after works first started.

Earthworks and civil works are expected to start next month.

Turf Club manager Brett Kitching and chairman Wayne Patch took Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe on a short tour of the worksite yesterday to inspect the progress of the $17 million redevelopment.

"I am delighted the contractor has been appointed, demolition is in full swing and the construction phase is underway,” Mr Patch said.

Mr Hinchliffe said 220 jobs would be supported during facility construction.

"Ipswich is one of Queensland's most important racing centres and this redevelopment will help to secure the club's long-term future,” he said.

We all know how much Ipswich residents love going racing, particularly on Ipswich Cup Day.”

Upgrade works are due to be completed at the Ipswich Turf Club mid-next year.

While the Ipswich Cup Day will be held, organisers are forming contingency plans to house the thousands of spectators if the upgrades are not finished.

bundamba race track ipswich turf club turf club
Ipswich Queensland Times

