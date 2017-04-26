25°
UPDATE: Pig 'N' Whistle to open before the weekend.

Ashleigh Howarth
| 26th Apr 2017 11:00 AM
OPENING SOON: Pig 'N' Whistle Redbank Plains venue manager Brett Gorman is excited to be opening a new pub soon.
OPENING SOON: Pig 'N' Whistle Redbank Plains venue manager Brett Gorman is excited to be opening a new pub soon. Ashleigh Howarth

SOON there will be no need to travel to Indooroopilly to have a drink and a meal with your mates at the Pig 'N' Whistle.

The freshly revamped Town Centre Redbank Plains is set to become home to the newest franchise for the succesful English pub chain.

Despite initial reports that the opening would be delayed, now staff at Ipswich's first first Pig 'N' Whistle have revealed it will open at the multi-million dollar Town Square tomorrow.

This will be Mantle Group's seventh Pig 'N' Whistle venue and is one of the most expansive. Its floor space covers 1330sq m and includes a large outdoor dining area, bar and restaurant.

Patrons will walk into an open-style gallery kitchen, where chefs prepare meals in full view of the hungry customer.

A wood-fired rotisserie will roast whole pigs and lambs.

One of their biggest draw cards will be the venue's very own smoker, which will be a permanent fixture and will offer daily smoked meats.

There will also be 39 poker machines situated at the southern end of the venue.

With other Pig 'N' Whistle venues in close proximity to the Brisbane CBD, venue manager Brett Gorman said it was exciting to bring their British-style pub to Ipswich.

"Stepping out of Brisbane is a very exciting step for us," Mr Gorman said.

"By opening here in Redbank Plains, it will provide a new destination for residents to visit."

In addition to a new place to wine and dine, the venue has also been a big boost for local job seekers.

"All recruitment is done and staff are training in preparation for the opening," Mr Gorman said.

"We had a great response to our recruitment drive, with more than 500 applicants.

"We looked through all their resumes and from that we hired approximately 60 staff, with the majority of them from the local area."

Mr Gorman said he was looking forward to welcoming the public.

"I am very excited to open the doors and welcoming everybody," he said.

"We feel like we have so many points of difference to provide residents with a new and exciting experience.

"I have really enjoyed the building process, and I love the feel of it.

"As soon as you walk in you feel like you have stepped inside an old British pub."

Ipswich Queensland Times
