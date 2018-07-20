Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A collision with a wild pig caused a car crash in Townsville.
A collision with a wild pig caused a car crash in Townsville.
News

Car rolls after collision with pig

by SAM BIDEY
20th Jul 2018 11:20 AM

A COLLISION with a wild pig on a well-used Townsville road has caused a car to rollover in the early hours of Friday morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said paramedics were called to Hervey Range Rd about 4.20am in response to the crash.

He said the lone male driver had managed to get himself out of the car; he was shaken but was fortunate to walk away with only minor injuries.

Firefighters cleared the scene while police managed traffic.

The pig is believed to have been killed in the crash.

crash pig townsville traffic

Top Stories

    Dad in a coma finally showing signs of life

    premium_icon Dad in a coma finally showing signs of life

    News AFTER months in a medically-induced coma, there is light at the end of the tunnel as Lockyer Valley father Kenneth Allan begins to show signs of life.

    New Carl's Jr burger to open within weeks

    premium_icon New Carl's Jr burger to open within weeks

    Business Buildings finished at massive convenience centre in Ipswich suburb

    • 20th Jul 2018 11:39 AM
    Antoniolli's bail terms reinstated after 'misunderstanding'

    premium_icon Antoniolli's bail terms reinstated after 'misunderstanding'

    News Suspended Ipswich mayor has appeared in court over a bail variation

    Local Partners