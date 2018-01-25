Hungry? Tuck in to one of these eating comps on Australia Day

IT'S ON: The Racehorse Hotel is having a pie eating competition on Australia Day. Brittany Jordan shows how it's done.

IT'S ON: The Racehorse Hotel is having a pie eating competition on Australia Day. Brittany Jordan shows how it's done. Rob Williams

FANCY a pie or seven?

The good folks at the Racehorse Hotel are stocking their pie supplies ahead of an Australia Day pie-eating competition and it's not the only food hungry revellers can gorge themselves on.

The pie-eating competition will wrap up with a lamington-eating competition for dessert and a dunk tank to freshen up afterwards.

Meanwhile at Springlake Hotel at Springfield, there will be free Zooper Doopers for the kids and a pavlova and lamington-eating competition for the adults.

Kicking off at 1pm, the hotel will offer a range of children's activities and entertainment. If an eating competition doesn't take your fancy, the celebrations will also feature a classic Aussie barbecue while down the road a Springfield Tavern, the celebrations will kick off at noon with a pig on the spit, starting at $10 for a pot and pork roll.

Those up for some fun in the Australian sun are encouraged to don their mullets, sweatbands, singlets and thongs as part of the Springfield Tavern's Australia Day celebrations.

Over at Robelle Domain, celebrations will feature markets and the annual Australia Day Quick Bash cricket match and fireworks.