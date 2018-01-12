Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Pierata is the hot favourite for the 3YO Guineas

Magic Millions horses on the beach at Surfers Paradise for the barrier draw and Commonwealth Games baton relay arrival. Champion jockey Hugh Bowman, carrying the Queen’s Baton. Picture: Nigel Hallett.
Magic Millions horses on the beach at Surfers Paradise for the barrier draw and Commonwealth Games baton relay arrival. Champion jockey Hugh Bowman, carrying the Queen’s Baton. Picture: Nigel Hallett.
by Nick Hluchaniuk

Magic Millions 3YO Guineas favourite Pierata has been passed fit as expected following a veterinary check on Friday morning.

All-in punters were given a slight scare on Thursday after vets were not totally satisfied with Pierata after routine inspections on Thursday, however Chief steward Allan Reardon stressed there were no real issues with the Pierro colt.

Pierata is the $2.40 favourite following a big win in the Group Three Vo Rogue Plate at Doomben on December 30.

The news was not good for connections of Arrestar however with the Matthew Dunn-trained gelding scratched following a vet inspection.

Arrestar was found to be lame in the near hind.

The scratching of the Star Witness gelding has opened up a spot for first emergency I Am Impinge, with jockey Jeff Lloyd, who had been booked for Arrestar, now taking the ride on the Toby Edmonds-trained gelding.

Meanwhile Lady Of Crebilly will undergo another inspection before she is allowed to run in the Guineas.

Reardon said an abscess had come through on the filly's hind leg.

The vets will also assess Classic hopefuls Quackerjack and Paquiri later on Friday but there are no major concerns with them at this stage.

Victorian filly Anthemoessa arrived in Queensland on Friday morning and also passed an inspection.

Another Victorian horse Nikitas missed the plane to Brisbane and was scratched from the Cup.

Topics:  horse racing magic millions punters.com.au

News Corp Australia
Increase in road livestock transport a concern for Miller

Increase in road livestock transport a concern for Miller

A quick solution is critical ahead of JBS' Dinmore preparing to ramp-up its meat processing.

Why residents' interest in council can improve transparency

Griffith's Paul Williams.

Andrew Antoniolli promised increased accountability to ratepayers.

Autopsy results in for 'vile koala act'

The body of a koala after it was removed from a pole it had been screwed into at Brooloo Park. (Photo courtesy of Channel 7)

Koala conservationist calls for tougher animal cruelty laws.

New Ipswich mall business bringing back the classics

MOVING IN: Aaron Borg and Michelle O'Brien are opening Bad Habit Records in the Ipswich Mall.

Thousands of records for sale in shop, at Bad Habit Record Fair

Local Partners

Wood wary of early season pitfalls

South East Redbacks captain Cameron Wood will give up bowling duties when the competition resumes tomorrow.

Potent pitching wins it for Muskets

Musketeers V Padres at Tivoli on Sunday. Dean Jones.

Jones, Roberts throw Muskets to big win

Sportsbet's horse Four Beers Please finishes last on debut

Four Beers Please, the horse bought by bookmaker Sportsbet to race for nearly 12,000 of its customers, has made an inglorious start to her racing career.

Horse owned by betting agency loses first race