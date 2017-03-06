Piece of Ipswich history makes a bold return

THERE was plenty of champagne popping, history recalling and positive business confidence happening on Brisbane St on Saturday night.



It was a long-overdue celebration for the historic Nolan's Corner building as it welcomed a full and thriving tenancy for the first time in three decades.



Voice Hair and Beauty Owner Tess Claris said the street came alive in a refreshing reinvigoration of food, entertainment and celebration for good things to come.

Voice Hair and Beauty joined Poison Arrow, Limestone Emporium, Schudio and three others to fill the seven tenancies and inject healthy business back into the historic building.



"It's very exciting and exciting to be involved with the new businesses as well," Ms Claris said.



Nolan's Corner manager Mary Smith and her mum, the owner, Gloria Fish were the guests of hounour as they joined Ipswich in celebrating the building's legacy.



"That idea of working together really embodies the legacy of Nolan's Corner," Ms Smith said. "That's the strength of it too."



Ms Smith's grandfather Gerald Nolan bought the building in 1925 and opened a pharmacy downstairs, alongside a travel agent and 'casket agent' - where tickets in the casket were sold before Gold Lotto started.



The corner, on Brisbane and Nicholas Sts, became known as Nolan's Corner because of Ms Smith's grandfather.



An article in the Queensland Times, dated December 20, 1926, details how the "the choice of dainty perfumes were the crowning touch to the perfect toilet". "Mr Nolan's excellent display, delicately perfumed toilet soaps and powders from the most noted manufacturers are also included," the article reads.



Nolan's Corner is not among the buildings set to be bulldozed when the Ipswich CBD redevelopment begins.

