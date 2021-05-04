Pie king sells pastry empire

After supplying restaurants, function venues and butchers for more than a decade, a top chef has said goodbye to his successful pie business

After supplying restaurants, function venues and butchers for more than a decade, a top chef has said goodbye to his successful pie business

AFTER 12 years, Brisbane pastry king Matt Roman has sold his highly acclaimed Piefection business, known for its gourmet creations such as a Jack Daniels BBQ pork rib pie and a Bundy Rum number.

The operation, which supplies some of Brisbane's best restaurants and butcher shops, has been bought by chief financial officers and hospitality newcomers Pierre de Villiers and David Rogers. The pair plans to expand the venture, launching additional stores to the current Mt Gravatt and Coorparoo shops, starting in Brisbane's northside, as well as increasing the wholesaling undertaking.

"It's all about investigating the options," said Mr de Villiers. "Finding out what our customers want, finding new customers and growing the business from there."

Mr de Villiers said Mr Roman would be used as a consultant to develop new flavours while, as part of a series of community initiatives, they also hoped to reach out to local schools and have home economic students create new pie varieties.

Chef Matt Roman has sold his Piefection business. Picture: Darren England.

Meanwhile, Mr Roman said he was thrilled to be starting a new chapter and is currently helping out with the launch of the slick new Mediterranean rooftop bar and restaurant, Iris at Hotel X in Fortitude Valley, and its sister venue Bisou Bisou downstairs.

He will be working in the kitchen for a couple of months at the venues before starting a new gig as head chef at the soon-to-open Willow cafe in Balmoral.

The eatery is the brainchild of Adam Dartnall, who owns Stones Corner cafe Stones Throw, in Brisbane's south, and will give Mr Roman the chance to bring some of his fine dining background to breakfast fare.

"I'm thinking Singapore mud crab omelette, pancakes the size of hockey pucks … I want a short menu but I want the dishes that are on there absolutely perfect," Mr Roman said.

The food will be met by top-notch coffee, which is Mr Dartnall's specialty.

Willow hopes to open in the next few months.

Originally published as Pie king sells pastry empire