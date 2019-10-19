Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been killed in a crash at Tallebudgera on the Gold Coast. Picture: Jeremy Pierce
A man has been killed in a crash at Tallebudgera on the Gold Coast. Picture: Jeremy Pierce
News

Pictures reveal force of fatal crash

by Jeremy Pierce
19th Oct 2019 3:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TREES were snapped in two and wreckage left scattered across branches 10 metres off the ground after a horror car crash on the Gold Coast which has left a 47-year-old man dead.

 

The high-powered Mercedes Benz carved a trail of destruction through scrub beside Tallebudgera Creek Rd when the driver, the only occupant in the vehicle, lost control just after 9pm Friday.

An off-duty police officer was among those who rushed to help but the driver, from Pimpama on the northern Gold Coast, was declared dead at the scene.

Pieces of the car were scattered through the bush near Tallebudgera's St Andrews Lutheran College with some of the wreckage still hanging from tree branches a day later.

Exactly what caused the crash - in dry conditions on a long straight section of road, is now the subject of an investigation by the Forensic Crash Unit.

It is understood speed was a 'significant' factor in the crash though it is not yet known whether alcohol was also involved.

More Stories

fatal crash gold coast pictures wreckage

Top Stories

    Busy mum the volunteer every Ipswich club needs

    premium_icon Busy mum the volunteer every Ipswich club needs

    AFL AS a valuable sporting volunteer, busy mum Anne O'Donnell could adopt the motto: "If I'm free, I'll get into it''.

    Young drivers admit to using Snapchat while behind the wheel

    premium_icon Young drivers admit to using Snapchat while behind the wheel

    News One in six young drivers admit to using the app while driving.

    Places filling fast at new Catholic school

    premium_icon Places filling fast at new Catholic school

    Education The school will cater for 780 students.