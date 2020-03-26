IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border crossing

Scott Powick Full Profile

TRAFFIC is backed up kilometres as NSW residents navigate the first day of the Queensland border shutdown.

Cars allowed through were those with exemptions for reasons such as work or health.

Tweed Daily News' photographer Scott Powick was up late last night and early this morning to bring you all the action from the Queensland border shut down.

Essential reasons for crossing the border include:

* Going to work

* Taking children to school

* Freight

* People seeking urgent medical attention

* Court orders including family court

* Compassionate grounds

The restrictions will apply to people travelling by road, plane, train and boat.