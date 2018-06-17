Menu
STUNNING: An entry in the Bundamba Tafe Hairdressing Friendly Games competition. Rob Williams
PICTURES: Inside the world of competitive hairdressing

17th Jun 2018 5:00 PM
IN AN industry where the scissors are sharpened, hot rollers heated and hair spray is at the ready, these apprentice hairdressers mean business.

The Bundamba Tafe Hairdressing Friendly Games competition was a platform for up to 20 young aspiring stylists to practise the art and fine tune their skills.

Barbers and hairdressers were put through their creative paces as an insight into the wider world of competitive hairdressing.

Madalyn Maslen, from Lowood State High School, won the first category - Certificate II students studying in the schools program.

The full-time Certificate III and apprentice winner was Ben Leslie, from MJ's Hair Beauty & Barber, and the winner in the third category, also Certificate III students and apprentices, was Sharlea Hoad, from Peak a Do Hair Salon.

Ms Hoad is no stranger to hairdressing, having come from a long line in the industry.

"My aunty has been hairdressing for 15 years and I started off as a tea and tidy lady with her when I was eight. My grandmother was also a hairdresser," Ms Hoad said.

Mr Leslie said his love for the job was from a personal perspective.

"I like getting to talk to people, meet new people, share stories and hear problems. That's what keeps it fun and interesting," he said.

