Pick up free bread at Ipswich community centre

FREE: Ipswich residents can pick up free bakery goods two days a week in Leichhardt. Rob Williams

FAMILIES who are struggling to put food on the table can get a little extra help from the team at the Leichhardt One Mile Community Centre.

The Movement, which is a community organisation that gives out free food, provides them with bread and other bakery goods, which they then hand out to anyone who needs it.

Residents can head into the centre about 9.30am every Monday and Friday morning to pick up the goods.

Leichhardt Community Group Inc engagement worker Ainsley Walker said they had seen more and more people coming in to take advantage of receiving free bread.

"We probably get about people coming into the centre to get bread," she said.

"The bread giveaway is massive, and it has been growing really quickly.

"But we don't just give away bread. We also have rolls and things like Danishes and donuts.

"We get some families who come in on a Friday and they will grab some donuts and sit down and eat them here."

The Leichhardt One Mile Community Centre is located at 1 Denman St, Leichhardt.

Alternatively, if you need more information, phone them on 38121270.