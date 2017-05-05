Pick a winner in epic OMG race

HORSES won't be the only ones hurtling around the Ipswich race track this Saturday.

The Winter Racing Carnival is under way and this weekend punters will be able to back their favourite human in Queensland's only running event where betting is allowed.

The Ipswich Mile Gift foot race, organised by the Ipswich Hospital Foundation and Queensland Athletic League, blasts off at 3.25pm. The annual event is one not to be missed.

The handicapping concept is similar to the famous Stawell Gift - Australia's oldest foot race held over the Easter weekend in western Victoria.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation events manager Ashton Greaves said the One Mile Gift had the largest pool of prize money for a mile race in Queensland.

"Ticket price includes seating in the VIP trackside lounge, gourmet buffet lunch, beer, wine, soft drink, entry to the Turf Club and access to TAB," Ms Greaves said.

"There will also be sweeps to enter, a lucky wheel to spin for great prizes and raffles just in case you aren't having any luck with the horses."

This weekend's racing event will also feature the Legs & Eddies Race Day, a private function held by St Edmund's College, the sponsor of Race 6, the Transit Australia Group Eddies Cup.

The One Mile Gift supports those in the community who lead a healthy life.

Buy tickets at ihfoundation.org.au under the What's On tab.