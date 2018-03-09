Pia tells Johnny to ‘settle down’ over comment
FORMER Home and Away star Pia Miller has told Johnny Ruffo to "settle down" over a comment he left on her swimsuit photograph on social media overnight.
The mother-of-two, 34, shared a picture of herself in a $160 Hey Dream Swim one-piece with the caption, "Yes, that's a cheeky lil' possum."
Ruffo, 30, was quick to spot the illustration in her crotch region when he commented, "Possum? Isn't it a beaver?"
Miller made sure she responded to his tongue-in-cheek comment.
"Settle down Ruffo. This bathing suit is named Percy the possum!" she replied.
"Also, Happy Birthday."
A post shared by Pia. (@piamiller)
Miller announced her engagement to boyfriend Tyson Mullane in November last year. The couple confirmed they were dating after photos emerged of them holding hands on a Sydney beach in February, 2016.
Just a month after Mullane's proposal, Miller's character Senior Constable Katerina Chapman was booted off the Aussie drama after her three-year contract came to an end.
"We've moved to a whole new state and started a whole new life because of different circumstances," she told News Corp at the time.
A post shared by Pia. (@piamiller)
The stunning Chilean-born star separated from her husband of eight years, footballer Brad Miller, in October 2015.
She has two children from previous relationships, Lennox, with Brad, and Isaiah Loyola, from a previous relationship.
Ruffo, who starred as Chris Harrington on Home and Away from 2013 to 2016, made headlines after he underwent emergency surgery to have a brain tumour removed in August.
"I went into hospital with a migraine," he said in a statement at the time.
A post shared by Johnny Ruffo (@johnny_ruffo)
"I had to have a brain tumour removed. I am on the mend and feeling positive. Keep me in your thoughts."
Ruffo first rose to fame after he appeared on The X Factor in 2011, placing third and signing a recording contract with Sony Music Australia.