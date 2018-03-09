Pia tells Johnny to ‘settle down’ over comment

FORMER Home and Away star Pia Miller has told Johnny Ruffo to "settle down" over a comment he left on her swimsuit photograph on social media overnight.

The mother-of-two, 34, shared a picture of herself in a $160 Hey Dream Swim one-piece with the caption, "Yes, that's a cheeky lil' possum."

Johnny Ruffo was told to "settle down" by Pia Miller.

Ruffo, 30, was quick to spot the illustration in her crotch region when he commented, "Possum? Isn't it a beaver?"

Miller made sure she responded to his tongue-in-cheek comment.

"Settle down Ruffo. This bathing suit is named Percy the possum!" she replied.

"Also, Happy Birthday."

A post shared by Pia. (@piamiller)

Miller announced her engagement to boyfriend Tyson Mullane in November last year. The couple confirmed they were dating after photos emerged of them holding hands on a Sydney beach in February, 2016.

Just a month after Mullane's proposal, Miller's character Senior Constable Katerina Chapman was booted off the Aussie drama after her three-year contract came to an end.

"We've moved to a whole new state and started a whole new life because of different circumstances," she told News Corp at the time.

A post shared by Pia. (@piamiller)

The stunning Chilean-born star separated from her husband of eight years, footballer Brad Miller, in October 2015.

She has two children from previous relationships, Lennox, with Brad, and Isaiah Loyola, from a previous relationship.

Pia Miller

Ruffo, who starred as Chris Harrington on Home and Away from 2013 to 2016, made headlines after he underwent emergency surgery to have a brain tumour removed in August.

"I went into hospital with a migraine," he said in a statement at the time.

A post shared by Johnny Ruffo (@johnny_ruffo)

"I had to have a brain tumour removed. I am on the mend and feeling positive. Keep me in your thoughts."

Ruffo first rose to fame after he appeared on The X Factor in 2011, placing third and signing a recording contract with Sony Music Australia.