Pia Miller.
Celebrity

Pia tells Johnny to ‘settle down’ over comment

by Soraiya Fuda
9th Mar 2018 6:21 AM
FORMER Home and Away star Pia Miller has told Johnny Ruffo to "settle down" over a comment he left on her swimsuit photograph on social media overnight.

The mother-of-two, 34, shared a picture of herself in a $160 Hey Dream Swim one-piece with the caption, "Yes, that's a cheeky lil' possum."

Johnny Ruffo was told to
Ruffo, 30, was quick to spot the illustration in her crotch region when he commented, "Possum? Isn't it a beaver?"

Miller made sure she responded to his tongue-in-cheek comment.

"Settle down Ruffo. This bathing suit is named Percy the possum!" she replied.

"Also, Happy Birthday."

A post shared by Pia. (@piamiller)

Miller announced her engagement to boyfriend Tyson Mullane in November last year. The couple confirmed they were dating after photos emerged of them holding hands on a Sydney beach in February, 2016.

Just a month after Mullane's proposal, Miller's character Senior Constable Katerina Chapman was booted off the Aussie drama after her three-year contract came to an end.

"We've moved to a whole new state and started a whole new life because of different circumstances," she told News Corp at the time.

A post shared by Pia. (@piamiller)

The stunning Chilean-born star separated from her husband of eight years, footballer Brad Miller, in October 2015.

She has two children from previous relationships, Lennox, with Brad, and Isaiah Loyola, from a previous relationship.

 

Ruffo, who starred as Chris Harrington on Home and Away from 2013 to 2016, made headlines after he underwent emergency surgery to have a brain tumour removed in August.

"I went into hospital with a migraine," he said in a statement at the time.

A post shared by Johnny Ruffo (@johnny_ruffo)

"I had to have a brain tumour removed. I am on the mend and feeling positive. Keep me in your thoughts."

Ruffo first rose to fame after he appeared on The X Factor in 2011, placing third and signing a recording contract with Sony Music Australia.

 

Pia shared this photograph of herself in a one-piece overnight.
