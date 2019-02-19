Physio will get you back on track

A FORMER Jets physio who opened a new practice last November says he hopes to bridge the gap between a traditional physiotherapist and a personal trainer.

Xtreme Performance Physio owner Ben French worked with clients from the sports and fitness community.

He works from Dr Roy Saunders's rooms at 17 Gray St, in Ipswich.

"I offer all of the usual services expected by a physio. I see myself taking on the physio and personal trainer role," Mr French said.

Mr French has worked as a physio for the Gold Coast Titans, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Broncos.

"It was an incredible experience to work with these teams," he said.

I also have worked locally with the Ipswich Jets for six years," Mr French said.

"I had access to the clients once or twice a day; the imperative there was to get them ready to return as soon as possible.

"You tune your skills and are exposed to a lot of situations there."

Mr French trained at UQ and has since completed a masters in sport from La Trobe University.

He is studying for a second masters degree in sports performance.

"All of the skills are used with sports people and those I see from the general community," he said.

"My experience can be used to treat everyone.

"A physio is part of the health care of a patient.

"We are sometimes seen as a glorified masseuse.

"I am working in partnership with other health professionals like personal trainers and sports exercise people.

"We have some very good practitioners in the city, and it is important to work together.

"I am getting a lot of referrals now from GPs and orthopaedic surgeons so that is great.

"Some of my family are in the medical field, my eldest brother, Matthew, is a local GP and I have a sister who is a midwife."

Mr French is passionate about bringing in skills and technology to boost his elite sport work.

"There is an online monitoring system that allows us to collect up-to-date information all done via an app.

"This means that I can check on wellness and make adjustments as needed," he said.

"I attend to a lot of sports injuries and then with pre and post-surgery.

"I also work with patients after joint replacement and general injuries and issues."

Mr French holds a clinic each Thursday at Boonah, at 7 Highbury St.

For information, contact 32023388 or go online to http://www.xtremeperformancephysio.com