Physical Giants won’t back down

Phil Davis revs up the Giants before the Bulldogs clash. Pic: Getty Images

GWS players have vowed not to scale back their aggression towards Brisbane this Saturday, adamant they did not cross the line against the Western Bulldogs.

Giants stars Toby Greene (serious misconduct) and Harry Himmelberg (striking) were both hit with charges out of the physical encounter, with Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli left battered and bruised by full-time.

However, GWS enforcer Matt de Boer has refuted claims the Giants crossed the line, pointing to the fact Bulldog Zaine Cordy was also charged for striking him.

Bontempelli has history with the Giants after he struck Nick Haynes high back in round 22, avoiding suspension while the GWS defender was ruled out for two matches.

De Boer admits the incident "might have got a mention" but was not a main focus.

According to Giants livewire Zac Williams, GWS won't be changing a thing with their hard-nosed mentality.

"I don't think so. We're going to come out (hard). We know Brisbane, they finished top two for a reason, so they're up and about and they're the real deal," said Williams.

Harry Himmelberg says hello to Bulldog Zaine Cordy. Pic: Getty Images

"We've just got to come out with the same mindset that we're going to have a good crack and I'm pretty sure Brisbane will do the same thing."

De Boer insists the Giants were no less aggressive than the Bulldogs, or any finals team playing with the desperation to stay alive in the race for the flag.

The master tagger, who dominated Bontempelli all night, denies any lines were crossed.

"I think finals football is tough and it's contested," said de Boer.

"We were trying to win the ball as much as we could. I copped a few whacks as well and there was a Bulldogs player fined for hitting me. I think we were both out there to try and win the football and our contested ball won out."

Giant Matt de Boer went everywhere Marcus Bontempelli did. Pic: Phil Hillyard

De Boer said the Giants were aware of Bontempelli's prior run-in with Haynes but insists there was nothing specific in the GWS game plan to target him.

"I think it might have got a mention but there was 21 other Bulldogs players out there and their midfield is stacked," he said.

"They've got Josh Dunkley and Jackson Macrae running around as well so the big focus for us was contested ball to be completely frank.

"We knew if we won the ball and gave our forwards a chance in the territory battle then our forwards would get the job done. The entries and the contested ball show that was our true focus."