Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Out and about at the Gatton Hawks' home game.
Out and about at the Gatton Hawks' home game.
News

PHOTOS: Young Hawks learn vital lessons during COVID season

Ali Kuchel
6th Oct 2020 11:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DESPITE a fast finish, Gatton Hawks won’t make the Volunteer Cup finals after falling short to Valleys on home turf.

It was the Hawks’ one-and-only home ground game of the season, with a strong crowd turning out for the game.

Team captain Shannon hicks said the boys should be proud of the season.

“We competed well with the top teams for such a young side, and the boys should all be proud of the season,” Hicks said.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction for next year.”

Despite a late comeback, Gatton went down 24-18, with scores from Jayden Williams, Tyson White, Shannon Hicks and Oliver Bichel.

“I think the main thing the boys can take out of this season is that effort is everything – if you put the effort in results will come,” Hicks said.

“If you want to compete in an A-Grade competition, the side who puts more effort and doesn’t stop competing is always going to be the more dangerous side, despite the players they have.”

Photos
View Gallery
gatton hawks rugby league
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        Premium Content No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        News The Premier has urged Queenslanders to allow her to get on with the job of dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and the state’s economic recovery.

        • 6th Oct 2020 10:57 AM
        • 1 grc_voter
        Family reveals $6m refurb of famous Ipswich pub

        Premium Content Family reveals $6m refurb of famous Ipswich pub

        Business "We’ve got a lot of faith in Ipswich, so we thought let’s do it..."

        Fleeing driver ‘ruined six years of life’ taking ice

        Premium Content Fleeing driver ‘ruined six years of life’ taking ice

        News A man who fled police later told them he was suffering drug psychosis and was...

        Warrego down to one lane following crash

        Premium Content Warrego down to one lane following crash

        News Motorists have been warned to expect delays this morning