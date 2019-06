Luka and Debbie Roylance from Forbes at the Winternats on Thursday.

THE BIGGEST names in international drag racing have descended upon Ipswich for four days of high-octane action at Willowbank Raceway.

The Annual Winternationals have blasted off.

Huge crowds are expected to soak up the atmosphere and brain rattling sound over the four day drag racing program.

The popular event is the biggest drag racing championship outside North America, putting a spotlight on Ipswich each year.