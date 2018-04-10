PHOTOS: What the derelict Ipswich Woolworths looks like now

THE old Ipswich Woolworths is now a distant memory after heavy machinery was called in to demolish the building.

The latest phase of the Ipswich CBD redevelopment included builders removing the former 30-minute car park, former Woolworths supermarket and adjoining tenancies.

Work started this week on the roof, facade, remaining walls and frames of the building.

The wrecking ball and dozers moved into the derelict site mid last year, demolishing what used to be the heart of the city, ready for a fresh new look to begin evolving in 2018.

Ipswich City Properties Chairman Councillor Paul Tully said visitors to the mall would have noticed the crane removing large concrete panels.

"This is the biggest transformation of inner-city Ipswich in 30 years," Cr Tully said.

"It's about rejuvenating the heart of our city with new dining and retail precincts, vibrant public spaces, an entertainment stage and fresh retail outlets.

"Importantly, this redevelopment is also boosting the Ipswich economy and creating thousands of jobs."

Division 7 Councillor David Martin encouraged people to continue supporting CBD traders while the development went ahead.

"Our mall traders are right behind the redevelopment but they also need the support of our community while the project takes shape," he said.

"I encourage people to come down, have a look at the demolition works taking place for themselves and check out the businesses in the mall.

"There are also some cracking places to eat and great retail stores right across our CBD, including at the Top of Town, and plenty of fun to be had at Ipswich Art Gallery these school holidays.

"This is an exciting time for our city and the redevelopment will mean a first-class retail and business centre by day as well as an exciting dining and entertainment precinct by night."

The P3 car park will be closed for a short time during the current phase of the construction. Entry point from April 16 to about April 22 to allow for heavy equipment to safely access the site.