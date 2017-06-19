PHOTOS: What it takes to win fashions at the Ipswich Cup

ABOVE: Contestants in Fashions on the Field competition at the Ipswich Cup.

A SPLASH of maroon, some specific accessories and luxe navy brocade where the winning touches on Michelle Cheetham's Ipswich Cup fashions on the field outfit.

Ms Cheetham's last minute decision to ditch her store bought outfit, enlist the help of her daughters and whip up something bespoke with local millinery paid off when she took out the top prize in the Riverlink Fashions on the Field competition on Saturday.

She's no stranger to the race day competition having entered before but said she wasn't expecting to win.

"I was really surprised to win. I, last minute, changed my outfit and I had something I had purchased but thought I would rather make it. I went shopping with my eight and 11-year-old daughters so had their input. I'm glad I changed my mind,” she said.

"I made the dress and the millinery is by Miss Lauren Williams, she's a local milliner to Ipswich.

"I like to support local business like milliners because I've lived in the Ipswich area for quite a while now and I've had my own business so I know how important it is to pick someone local, especially at the Ipswich Cup event.”

Ms Cheetham, from Thagoona, said racing fashion was all about modest lengths, careful accessorising and a supportive fashions on the field community.

"I love the social aspect of fashions on the field and getting to come along with some of my friends and getting to make my own outfits and probably the shopping part of it too,” she said.

"What differentiates racing fashion from other kinds is you have to be a bit more respectable within yourself. I like the fact that you've got to be a bit more cautious of what you do wear.”

Stacey Martin was first runner up in the womens' division while Jacklyn Fellows was second runner up.

Rhyan Cloutier won the mens' division, Matt Jenner came second and Tyler Zielke third.

In the couples' division Shaun and Cherylee Bassett came first, Alyse and Matt Jenner second and Bianca Clarke and Rhyan Cloutier third.