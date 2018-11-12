PHOTOS: War Memorial finished in time for Remembrance event

PEAK Crossing residents turned out to witness the dedication of their first war memorial on Remembrance Day.

President of the Peak Crossing Public Hall Association, Ron Smith, said the memorial, recently completed, was made possible through a Queensland Anzac Centenary Grants program.

"Since 2018 marks the centenary of the signing of the armistice to officially end hostilities in the first world war, members of the local community felt it was an opportune time to put in place some permanent structure to honour the men and women from the Peak Crossing area, who have served their country and made significant sacrifices in the process,” Mr Smith said.

"While the honour roll in the Peak Crossing Hall bears the names of the personnel from the Peak Crossing area who served in world wars one and two, this is normally not accessible to the general community.”

Mr Smith also said there was no acknowledgement of those who had served in subsequent conflicts.

At end of 2017 a committee was formed from members of the Peak Crossing hall Association, Harrisville Lions Club, and local residents to move the memorial project ahead.

Scenic Rim Councillor Duncan McInnes said a Queensland Government grant of $29,177 kick started the memorial.

"Competition for these grants was keen...Grant applications were extremely high calibre.

"This park is an ideal location for this memorial.”

Member for Scenic Rim Jon Krause said the memorial was also funded through community contributions.

"I was happy to be able to support that application and so glad it was successful, it is a tremendous memorial to those young men of this area who gave so much to the great war,” Mr Krause said.

"This area gave so many of it's young men.

"Men like, Fassifern Winks, whose father was Hector Winks and whose son sits here today.

"He was born on December 17 1896, he was a butcher.

"Men like James Thomas Brown whose name is also on the memorial here today.

"He enlisted on January 24, 1916. He was a farmer 22 years old, he had no family of his own when he signed up.

"He enlisted at Enoggera and saw action in both France and Belgium, getting promoted three times between May and July 1917 in France.

"Brown was wounded in Belgium on October 30 1917, and died of his wounds on November 8, 1917. And he was buried there, a long way from home.

"Today at this memorial we will remember him and thousands like him, for who the armistice did not come soon enough.”

Mr Krause congratulated all involved.

"Well done, you have given the sons of this area, who gave their all, a fitting place of remembrance. And I'm proud to be able to say that I was here today to be part of the dedication of that 100 years on..”

Cr McInnes said two men in his family served, his great uncle Sergeant James Tomas Brown and his uncle Private William Forsyth, a farmer who enlisted two months short of his 22nd birthday.

Private Forsyth was awarded the military medial for bravery and devotion to duty in the face of the enemy.

"Like so many men that came home he never really left the battle field.

"This memorial helps to ensure their sacrifice is not forgotten.”

Mr Krause said he thought about those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the minute of silence held on Remembrance Day.

"I think about all the young men that had their hopes and dreams snuffed out.

"The lives never lived, the families never had, the lost sons, husbands, fathers and brothers.

"I think of the carnage and despair they endured to preserve our freedom, and I hope that our country and our children never have to experience the loss of lives and devastation to our society of past conflicts.”

Veteran remember bomber command

BOB Smith is probably Peak Crossing's oldest veteran.

Aged 92, the ex-RAAF bomber command flight lieutenant served in World War II.

He was awarded the highest award by the French President the Legion of Honour.

Mr Smith said he was happy to be at the dedication.

"The value of it can't really be assessed.”

Mr Smith said honour boards weren't readily available, but the memorial would give the relatives of those who served the chance to remember their loved one's service.

"I can quite safely say I'm the oldest veteran here.

"Bomber command was an experience, I can tell you.

"When I look back, my father served in the first world war. He was an original in the 41st battalion and injured three times.

"I look back and I think of the pressure I put on my father and mother when I enlisted at the age of 18.

"I think the only thing dad was happy about is I wasn't enlisting in the Army.

"But I ended up in bomber command and we had a death rate I suppose much higher than any body else, except the German NAVY U-boat division.

"So on behalf of veterans, thank you very much for this work that's been done here.

"It's been a pleasure to be here today, it's a pleasure to still be alive I suppose.”