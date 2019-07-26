Menu
73 PHOTOS: Vote for Ipswich's sweetest ride

Greg Osborn
by
26th Jul 2019 2:49 PM
FROM the supercharged to the super cosy.

These are just some of the pics we got when we asked our Facebook readers to show us the sweetest rides of Ipswich.

There were Mustangs, Falcons, Statesmans, Commodores, a VW Beetle, a Mini, and not forgetting the "Stunt Master Princess Classic in striking pink".

Readers told us: "It ain't a motor, if it ain't a rotor...", and that "it's never late in a 3.8", and that old chestnut, "it blinds with the shine and turns heads every time".

Now we want you to tell us which one of these motors deserves the title of sweetest ride of Ipswich and we have 73 photos for you to choose from.

Click on the poll below, it will open in a new window. Click on the photos to see the captions. When you're done looking, select your favourite and vote.

Once we've tallied the results, we'll publish a story about the winners in the paper and online.

