PHOTOS: Vintage cars draw hundreds to region

Leigh Pokarier of Brassall entered her VW Beetle 'Lil Ruby' in the show, taking home a people's choice award for her efforts.

IT MAY be one of the smaller state schools in the region, but there was plenty of pride at Prenzlau as the annual car show rumbled into town.

The show celebrated its fifth anniversary, with show cars travelling from across Ipswich, and the Lockyer and Brisbane Valleys to help raise money for Prenzlau State School and the Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Principal Lisa Noonan said the show was a great way to not only raise money for the school and the fire brigade, but it brought visitors to the region.

"Money raised from today will be split with the fire brigade, we are going to do physical improvements to the playgrounds this year,” Mrs Noonan said.

Dave Wandel, first officer for the fire brigade, said their share of the funds would be used to upgrade the station area.

With 83 cars entered and more than 600 people visiting, Mrs Noonan said this was nearly double the previous show.