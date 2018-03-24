DRONE VIDEO: Ipswich heritage building destroyed by fire

A MAN has been charged with arson, accused of intentionally setting alight a heritage building in the city centre.

The former RACQ building on East St has been completely destroyed.

The building was unoccupied and no one was injured.

The building on the corner of East and Roderick Street has been destroyed by fire. Rob Williams

Police will allege a man went onto the verandah of the building and intentionally started the fire about 2.15am.

The visible fire was reported and emergency crews attended.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to ensure it didn't spread to neighbouring properties which sustained minor damage.

Police used Safe City footage to track down the man thought to be responsible.

He was found shortly after allegedly starting the fire.

A 39-year-old Ipswich man has been charged with one count of arson.

A search of the council's PD Online shows a development application to build a five storey commercial building had been approved by the council, however, that approval lapsed in June 2016.

The man is expected to appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, March 26.