PHOTOS, VIDEO: Fire crews, aircraft fight 'fast moving' fire

FIRE crews worked to protect homes south-west of Ipswich after a large grass fire broke out in the afternoon.

Residents in Lower Mt Walker said a smouldering incinerator may have triggered the blaze near Blanchs Rd about 1.20pm.

Propelled by moderate south-westerly winds, the blaze burned close to houses and about 26 urban and rural crews were called to the scene, in addition to water bombing aircraft and Polair, which monitored the situation for firefighters.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service issued a Prepare to Leave warning at 2.45pm, advising that conditions could get worse quickly.

"Currently as at 2.45pm, Tuesday 21st August, a fast-moving fire is travelling from an area near Blanchs Road and Teves Road in a north east direction towards Lairhopes Road, Lower Mount Walker. The fire is likely to impact Teves Road, Lairhopes Road, Mount Forbes Road and the Ebenezer area," the warning stated.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The warning was updated at 4.45pm, advising the fire was moving towards Brass Rd.

One resident told the QT there were concerns that the fire may have injured calves on a nearby dairy property.

Rural Fire Service area director Paul Storrs said some cattle that were distressed in the fire were able to be released into another paddock without being harmed.

Mr Storrs said the cause of the fire was not confirmed.