A car has rolled at the intersection of Gordon and Sydney streets in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Ashley Pillhofer
PHOTOS: Traffic chaos as car rolls in Mackay CBD

Melanie Whiting
22nd May 2021 5:07 PM
UPDATE 5.40PM: A woman in her 80s has been taken to Mackay Base Hospital after a single-vehicle rollover at the intersection of Gordon and Sydney streets at 4.48pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said she was in a stable condition with neck pain.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the woman was believed to be trapped in the wreck before emergency crews freed her.

Motorists should expect continued delays in the area while the scene is cleared.

INITIAL 5.10PM: Emergency services are on scene at a car rollover in the Mackay CBD.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the corner of Gordon and Sydney streets at 4.48pm Saturday.

She said initial reports suggested a woman, the only occupant of the car, was trapped inside the wreck.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

More to come.

