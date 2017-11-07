News

PHOTOS: These pets need a temporary home this Christmas

Helen Spelitis
by

MEET Samwise.   

He's a social, playful bull terrier in need of a temporary home over the school holidays and Christmas break.   

Samwise is one of many pets in RSPCA care, who need somewhere to stay.   

So if you want a pet for Christmas but aren't sure you're ready for the long-term commitment, the RSPCA has a present for you.   

As the festive silly season approaches RSPCA is calling out for Ipswich residents who can open their hearts and homes to a range of animals that need a place to stay.   

The Christmas school holidays are the busiest time for most shelters, including in Ipswich, and the organisation is on the hunt for "holiday heroes" or foster carers.  

hose with high fences who love big dogs are particularly sought after, along with cat lovers.

A social boy who loves families. Needs a secure home with enrichment toys when left alone. Loves his toys and treats, and is very playful. Another female social dog would be pawfect for Samwise! Looking for a foster home while he recovers from medical conditions.
Volunteers only need to provide a couple of things; for cats that's a kitty litter and dogs will need fresh bones.   

The RSPCA supplies everything else including food, vet care, travel crates, harnesses and anything else your temporary pet might need.  

If you're interested, you better be quick.  

The RSPCA is looking to organise its foster carers now, before the holidays start.   

 An RSPCA spokeswoman said there is some training involved before you can take a pet into holiday care.   

"We're really looking for people who aren't planning to go away for the holidays," the spokeswoman said.  

"If you're not sure you're ready for the long-term commitment, this is a great way to test how a pet will fit into your home life.  

"It's also great for the animals to be home with someone for that Christmas period."  

Having other animals isn't necessarily a problem and those who are keen to be part of the program will have their property inspected by the RSPCA to ensure it's suitable.   

Interested? Contact the RSPCA at fostering@rspcaqld.org.au or call 3426 9997.

