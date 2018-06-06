Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Silver Mitsubishi Outlander.
Silver Mitsubishi Outlander. Rob Williams
Council News

PHOTOS: The 45 cars going under the hammer

Helen Spelitis
by
6th Jun 2018 1:30 PM

NEED a new ride?

Here's your chance to pick up something cheap; the council is preparing to auction off 45 cars and one industrial skip bin.

The vehicles, and skip, are abandoned and the council is legally allowed to auction them off, under the Transport Operations Act 1995.

Money raised from the auction part covers the cost to Ipswich City Council to retrieve the vehicles collected from suburbs around the region including Springfield, Redbank Plains, Brassall, Augustine Heights and Camira.

The vehicles can be inspected in the morning, starting at 8.30am, before the auction starts.

Any vehicle purchased at the auction needs to be removed before 2pm, on Friday July 6 or further fees will apply.

Buyers must make arrangements to tow the vehicles from the council's depot.

WHAT: Impounded, unclaimed vehicle auction

WHERE: 2 Kenneth St, Riverview

WHEN: 10am, Wednesday, July 4

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

The cars going under the hammer;

Black Mercedes Sedan: Found at Eagle Street, Redbank Plains

Description: No plates, burnt out　

Silver Ford Falcon Sedan

Found at: Commercial Dr, Springfield

Description: Burnt out　

Ford Falcon

Found at: Griffiths Rd, Redbank Plains

Description: No plates, burnt out　

Silver Ford Laser

Found at; Redbank Plains Rd, Swanbank

Description: No Plates　

Yellow Hyundai Excel

Found at: Birdwing Ct, Springfield Lake

Description: No Plates　

Blue Holden 4WD

Found at: Dandelong St, Redbank Plains

Description: No Plates　

White Ford Sedan

Found at: Delacy St, North Ipswich

Description: (Rego) 298WZE　

Grey Hyundai Sedan

Found at: Flinders Dr, Leichhardt

Description: No Plates　

Blue Hyundai Sedan

Found at: Soul Crs, Ripley

Description: No Plates　

White Mitsubishi Magna Wagon

Found at: Centernary Hwy, Springfield Lakes

Description: (Rego) 594XDC　

Blue Toyota Corolla Sedan

Found at: Karnack Ct, Camira

Description: (Rego) 999SSW　

Green Ford Laser

Found at: Czarnecki St, Camira

Description: (Rego) 911CWW　

White Holden Commodore Sedan

Found at: Ripley Rd, Ripley

Description: (Rego) 819WWG　

Red Ford Laser

Found at: Vogel Rd, Brassall

Description: No Plates　

Black Citroen Hatch

Found at: Wattle Ln, Springfield lakes

Description: (Rego) 964COA　

Silver Nissan Pulsar

Found at: Dowden St, Goodna

Description: No Plates　

Blue Mazda Sedan

Found at: Salisbury Rd, Eastern Heights

Description: No Plates　

Black Ford Wagon

Found at: Keidges Rd, Redbank Plains

Description: (Rego) NSW - BAU28J　

Silver Holden Commodore

Found at: Creekside Dr, Springfield Lakes

Description: No Plates　

Green Proton Savvy

Found at: Lagoona Ct, Churchill

Description: No Plates　

Green Hyundai Excel

Found at: Christie Cr, Bellbird Park

Description: (Rego) 489TOS　

Yellow Holden Commodore

Found at: Grande Ave, Augustine Heights

Description: (Rego) 843VHW　

Black Ford Territory

Found at: Mooine Cr, Brassall

Description: (Rego) 680XKW　

White Mazda Truck

Found at: Champions Way, Willowbank

Description: No Plates　

Grey Nissan Pulsar

Found at: River Rd, Dinmore

Description: No Plates　

Blue Holden Astra

Found at: Lupton St, Churchill

Description: No Plates　

Green Ford Laser

Found at: Thompson St, Silkstone

Description: No Plates　

Red Holden Commodore

Found at: Grace St, Karabin

Description: 746VBM　

White Holden Sedan

Found at: Bertha St, Goodna

Description: No Plates, shell

Red Ford Falcon

Found at: Meir Rd, Camira

Description: No Plates　

Blue Holden Rodeo Ute

Found at: Meir Rd, Camira

Description: No Plates　

White Toyota Corolla

Found at: Dredge Ccl Brassall

Description: No Plates　

Green Honda Accord

Found at: Steamer Way, Spring Mountain

Description: No plates　

Silver Holden Captiva

Found at: Collingwood Dr, Collingwood Park

Description: No Plates　

White Holden Commodore Sedan

Found at: Wren St, Redbank Plains

Description: No Plates　

Black Jeep Cherokee

Found at: Junction Dr, Redbank Plains

Description: (Rego) 762HOF　

Red Saab Convertible

Found at: Ravenswood Lane, Springfield

Description: No Plates　

White Holden Barina

Found at: Lacewing St, Rosewood

Description: (Rego) 796ATN　

Industrial Skip Bin

Found at: Parkhead Rd, Raceview

Description: No Plates　

40. Silver Mitsubishi Outlander

Found at: Greenview Ave, South Ripley

Description: (Rego) 838KJA　

White Holden Commodore

Found at: Champions Way Willowbank

Description: No Plates　

White Holden Rodeo Ute

Found at: Eileen St Booval

Description: (Rego) 084XWD　

White Kia Hatch

Found at: Hunter St Brassall

Description: No Plates　

Silver Nissan Pulsar

Found at: School Rd Redbank Plains

Description: No Plates　

Grey Mitsubishi Triton

Found at: Prospro Crt Springifeld Lakes

Description: No Plates　

Black/Red Ford Falcon

Found at: Lusitiana Way Newtown

Description: No Plates

car auction ipswich ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Emergency services called in to rescue cow stuck in mud

    Emergency services called in to rescue cow stuck in mud

    Community The cow is expected to weigh several hundred kilograms

    Have you seen this boy?

    Have you seen this boy?

    News 13-year-old missing since Saturday

    • 6th Jun 2018 3:50 PM
    How heritage buildings will be impacted in health takeover

    premium_icon How heritage buildings will be impacted in health takeover

    Council News The deal raised concerns among some readers, who contacted the QT

    • 6th Jun 2018 3:30 PM
    LIVE: Follow the Origin action

    premium_icon LIVE: Follow the Origin action

    Rugby League Follow our live blog ahead of the Origin opener

    • 6th Jun 2018 3:29 PM

    Local Partners