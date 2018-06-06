PHOTOS: The 45 cars going under the hammer
NEED a new ride?
Here's your chance to pick up something cheap; the council is preparing to auction off 45 cars and one industrial skip bin.
The vehicles, and skip, are abandoned and the council is legally allowed to auction them off, under the Transport Operations Act 1995.
Money raised from the auction part covers the cost to Ipswich City Council to retrieve the vehicles collected from suburbs around the region including Springfield, Redbank Plains, Brassall, Augustine Heights and Camira.
The vehicles can be inspected in the morning, starting at 8.30am, before the auction starts.
Any vehicle purchased at the auction needs to be removed before 2pm, on Friday July 6 or further fees will apply.
Buyers must make arrangements to tow the vehicles from the council's depot.
WHAT: Impounded, unclaimed vehicle auction
WHERE: 2 Kenneth St, Riverview
WHEN: 10am, Wednesday, July 4
The cars going under the hammer;
Black Mercedes Sedan: Found at Eagle Street, Redbank Plains
Description: No plates, burnt out
Silver Ford Falcon Sedan
Found at: Commercial Dr, Springfield
Description: Burnt out
Ford Falcon
Found at: Griffiths Rd, Redbank Plains
Description: No plates, burnt out
Silver Ford Laser
Found at; Redbank Plains Rd, Swanbank
Description: No Plates
Yellow Hyundai Excel
Found at: Birdwing Ct, Springfield Lake
Description: No Plates
Blue Holden 4WD
Found at: Dandelong St, Redbank Plains
Description: No Plates
White Ford Sedan
Found at: Delacy St, North Ipswich
Description: (Rego) 298WZE
Grey Hyundai Sedan
Found at: Flinders Dr, Leichhardt
Description: No Plates
Blue Hyundai Sedan
Found at: Soul Crs, Ripley
Description: No Plates
White Mitsubishi Magna Wagon
Found at: Centernary Hwy, Springfield Lakes
Description: (Rego) 594XDC
Blue Toyota Corolla Sedan
Found at: Karnack Ct, Camira
Description: (Rego) 999SSW
Green Ford Laser
Found at: Czarnecki St, Camira
Description: (Rego) 911CWW
White Holden Commodore Sedan
Found at: Ripley Rd, Ripley
Description: (Rego) 819WWG
Red Ford Laser
Found at: Vogel Rd, Brassall
Description: No Plates
Black Citroen Hatch
Found at: Wattle Ln, Springfield lakes
Description: (Rego) 964COA
Silver Nissan Pulsar
Found at: Dowden St, Goodna
Description: No Plates
Blue Mazda Sedan
Found at: Salisbury Rd, Eastern Heights
Description: No Plates
Black Ford Wagon
Found at: Keidges Rd, Redbank Plains
Description: (Rego) NSW - BAU28J
Silver Holden Commodore
Found at: Creekside Dr, Springfield Lakes
Description: No Plates
Green Proton Savvy
Found at: Lagoona Ct, Churchill
Description: No Plates
Green Hyundai Excel
Found at: Christie Cr, Bellbird Park
Description: (Rego) 489TOS
Yellow Holden Commodore
Found at: Grande Ave, Augustine Heights
Description: (Rego) 843VHW
Black Ford Territory
Found at: Mooine Cr, Brassall
Description: (Rego) 680XKW
White Mazda Truck
Found at: Champions Way, Willowbank
Description: No Plates
Grey Nissan Pulsar
Found at: River Rd, Dinmore
Description: No Plates
Blue Holden Astra
Found at: Lupton St, Churchill
Description: No Plates
Green Ford Laser
Found at: Thompson St, Silkstone
Description: No Plates
Red Holden Commodore
Found at: Grace St, Karabin
Description: 746VBM
White Holden Sedan
Found at: Bertha St, Goodna
Description: No Plates, shell
Red Ford Falcon
Found at: Meir Rd, Camira
Description: No Plates
Blue Holden Rodeo Ute
Found at: Meir Rd, Camira
Description: No Plates
White Toyota Corolla
Found at: Dredge Ccl Brassall
Description: No Plates
Green Honda Accord
Found at: Steamer Way, Spring Mountain
Description: No plates
Silver Holden Captiva
Found at: Collingwood Dr, Collingwood Park
Description: No Plates
White Holden Commodore Sedan
Found at: Wren St, Redbank Plains
Description: No Plates
Black Jeep Cherokee
Found at: Junction Dr, Redbank Plains
Description: (Rego) 762HOF
Red Saab Convertible
Found at: Ravenswood Lane, Springfield
Description: No Plates
White Holden Barina
Found at: Lacewing St, Rosewood
Description: (Rego) 796ATN
Industrial Skip Bin
Found at: Parkhead Rd, Raceview
Description: No Plates
40. Silver Mitsubishi Outlander
Found at: Greenview Ave, South Ripley
Description: (Rego) 838KJA
White Holden Commodore
Found at: Champions Way Willowbank
Description: No Plates
White Holden Rodeo Ute
Found at: Eileen St Booval
Description: (Rego) 084XWD
White Kia Hatch
Found at: Hunter St Brassall
Description: No Plates
Silver Nissan Pulsar
Found at: School Rd Redbank Plains
Description: No Plates
Grey Mitsubishi Triton
Found at: Prospro Crt Springifeld Lakes
Description: No Plates
Black/Red Ford Falcon
Found at: Lusitiana Way Newtown
Description: No Plates