PHOTOS: The 45 cars going under the hammer

NEED a new ride?

Here's your chance to pick up something cheap; the council is preparing to auction off 45 cars and one industrial skip bin.

The vehicles, and skip, are abandoned and the council is legally allowed to auction them off, under the Transport Operations Act 1995.

Money raised from the auction part covers the cost to Ipswich City Council to retrieve the vehicles collected from suburbs around the region including Springfield, Redbank Plains, Brassall, Augustine Heights and Camira.

The vehicles can be inspected in the morning, starting at 8.30am, before the auction starts.

Any vehicle purchased at the auction needs to be removed before 2pm, on Friday July 6 or further fees will apply.

Buyers must make arrangements to tow the vehicles from the council's depot.

WHAT: Impounded, unclaimed vehicle auction

WHERE: 2 Kenneth St, Riverview

WHEN: 10am, Wednesday, July 4

The cars going under the hammer;

Black Mercedes Sedan: Found at Eagle Street, Redbank Plains

Description: No plates, burnt out

Silver Ford Falcon Sedan

Found at: Commercial Dr, Springfield

Description: Burnt out

Ford Falcon

Found at: Griffiths Rd, Redbank Plains

Description: No plates, burnt out

Silver Ford Laser

Found at; Redbank Plains Rd, Swanbank

Description: No Plates

Yellow Hyundai Excel

Found at: Birdwing Ct, Springfield Lake

Description: No Plates

Blue Holden 4WD

Found at: Dandelong St, Redbank Plains

Description: No Plates

White Ford Sedan

Found at: Delacy St, North Ipswich

Description: (Rego) 298WZE

Grey Hyundai Sedan

Found at: Flinders Dr, Leichhardt

Description: No Plates

Blue Hyundai Sedan

Found at: Soul Crs, Ripley

Description: No Plates

White Mitsubishi Magna Wagon

Found at: Centernary Hwy, Springfield Lakes

Description: (Rego) 594XDC

Blue Toyota Corolla Sedan

Found at: Karnack Ct, Camira

Description: (Rego) 999SSW

Green Ford Laser

Found at: Czarnecki St, Camira

Description: (Rego) 911CWW

White Holden Commodore Sedan

Found at: Ripley Rd, Ripley

Description: (Rego) 819WWG

Red Ford Laser

Found at: Vogel Rd, Brassall

Description: No Plates

Black Citroen Hatch

Found at: Wattle Ln, Springfield lakes

Description: (Rego) 964COA

Silver Nissan Pulsar

Found at: Dowden St, Goodna

Description: No Plates

Blue Mazda Sedan

Found at: Salisbury Rd, Eastern Heights

Description: No Plates

Black Ford Wagon

Found at: Keidges Rd, Redbank Plains

Description: (Rego) NSW - BAU28J

Silver Holden Commodore

Found at: Creekside Dr, Springfield Lakes

Description: No Plates

Green Proton Savvy

Found at: Lagoona Ct, Churchill

Description: No Plates

Green Hyundai Excel

Found at: Christie Cr, Bellbird Park

Description: (Rego) 489TOS

Yellow Holden Commodore

Found at: Grande Ave, Augustine Heights

Description: (Rego) 843VHW

Black Ford Territory

Found at: Mooine Cr, Brassall

Description: (Rego) 680XKW

White Mazda Truck

Found at: Champions Way, Willowbank

Description: No Plates

Grey Nissan Pulsar

Found at: River Rd, Dinmore

Description: No Plates

Blue Holden Astra

Found at: Lupton St, Churchill

Description: No Plates

Green Ford Laser

Found at: Thompson St, Silkstone

Description: No Plates

Red Holden Commodore

Found at: Grace St, Karabin

Description: 746VBM

White Holden Sedan

Found at: Bertha St, Goodna

Description: No Plates, shell

Red Ford Falcon

Found at: Meir Rd, Camira

Description: No Plates

Blue Holden Rodeo Ute

Found at: Meir Rd, Camira

Description: No Plates

White Toyota Corolla

Found at: Dredge Ccl Brassall

Description: No Plates

Green Honda Accord

Found at: Steamer Way, Spring Mountain

Description: No plates

Silver Holden Captiva

Found at: Collingwood Dr, Collingwood Park

Description: No Plates

White Holden Commodore Sedan

Found at: Wren St, Redbank Plains

Description: No Plates

Black Jeep Cherokee

Found at: Junction Dr, Redbank Plains

Description: (Rego) 762HOF

Red Saab Convertible

Found at: Ravenswood Lane, Springfield

Description: No Plates

White Holden Barina

Found at: Lacewing St, Rosewood

Description: (Rego) 796ATN

Industrial Skip Bin

Found at: Parkhead Rd, Raceview

Description: No Plates

40. Silver Mitsubishi Outlander

Found at: Greenview Ave, South Ripley

Description: (Rego) 838KJA

White Holden Commodore

Found at: Champions Way Willowbank

Description: No Plates

White Holden Rodeo Ute

Found at: Eileen St Booval

Description: (Rego) 084XWD

White Kia Hatch

Found at: Hunter St Brassall

Description: No Plates

Silver Nissan Pulsar

Found at: School Rd Redbank Plains

Description: No Plates

Grey Mitsubishi Triton

Found at: Prospro Crt Springifeld Lakes

Description: No Plates

Black/Red Ford Falcon

Found at: Lusitiana Way Newtown

Description: No Plates