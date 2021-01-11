Photos: Talent shines at girls’ cricket carnival

Action from the recent Melissa Bulow Cup cricket tournament staged in Ipswich for U13 girls.

Action from the recent Melissa Bulow Cup cricket tournament staged in Ipswich for U13 girls.

THE Queensland Cricket decision not to stage an Under 13 state representative carnival this year has given birth to a new tournament for up and coming female cricketers.

Regional teams from across Southern Queensland competed in the Melissa Bulow Cup in Ipswich from January 4-7.

Organiser Brett Schmidt said it provided a chance for emerging cricketers to play alongside the most talented in the state where they otherwise would not have had the opportunity this year.

“We saw a hole that needed filling so we set up this carnival for the southern region of Queensland,” he said.

“It was all about giving the girls a go at playing cricket at a higher level.

“I believe it is a crucial age group in player development.”

Teams included the Gold Coast, Darling Downs, Brisbane West, SEQ (Ipswich and Logan), and Wynnum-Redlands.

The Darling Downs took out the tournament, finishing with the most points from regular fixtures after the final against Wynnum Redlands was washed out.

Ipswich cricket legend Melissa Bulow was there to hand over the trophy named in her honour.