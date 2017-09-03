PHOTOS: Take a tour of a million-dollar mansion in Booval

ALONGSIDE the usual three-bed two-bath Booval family homes on the market and open for viewing on the weekend, a gem amongst them glistened in the Saturday afternoon sunlight.

Perched on the hill on Cothill Rd, a leafy summer house, late 1800s chapel, cellar, six fireplaces and the asking price nudging $1.7 million set Booval House apart from the rest.

The circular driveway and fountain painted the picture for what to expect from the Georgian mansion after after the current owners spent 20 years and more than a million dollar restoring the former farmstead and nun convent to its former glory.

Booval House was passed in at auction last month but it's still on the market for a buyer with the right amount of cash and appreciation for Ipswich history to make it their own home.

It's priced at more than five times the the median Booval house price of close to $300,000 but with five bedrooms and all the trimmings of 1800s grandeur, its not the average family home.

Almost two decades to the day since they bought the property, owners Dr John and Helen Jackson are ready to see it passed onto new owners.

"We were looking for a larger property with a lot of garden because my wife loves gardening and we love heritage, we love old buildings so this was a combination of those two things," Dr Jackson said.

ON THE MARKET: Helen and Dr John Jackson are selling Booval House. Emma Clarke

"We liked this house because the heritage was hidden. The gardens were basically untouched." When they bought the home in 1997, it was totally cladded in aluminium, louvres and metal roller doors, a product of a 1990s renovation.

"People didn't realise it was built in the 1850, it just looked like a big two-story building that had the verandas enclosed. It was a challenge, we had to strip it back and restore it," Dr Jackson said.

"We've had another big run in the last three years, the final phase and now it's finished. We have completed the conservation of Booval House. Hopefully it's been saved for generations."

History of Booval House

Booval House, date unknown

Booval house was built between 1857 and 1859 as the farm homestead for the Faircloth family. George Faircloth was an Ipswich banker and Booval was his 310 acre model farm.

Booval House is the oldest two-storey home in Ipswich and the third oldest remaining home in Ipswich. It is a rare Queensland example of Colonial Georgian architecture. Governor George Bowen visited the house on the way to Ipswich in December 1859.

In addition to cattle, the farm grew grain crops, citrus fruit and cotton.

The property passed through two other families and in 1931 became a Convent. In 1969, an Annex, or East Wing, was constructed for more accommodation and chapel. The property returned to private ownership in 1997.

The current owners moved in and commenced the long process of restoration. The first few years majored on the main house with re-stumping and re-flooring each ground floor room, total new electrical work, total repaint, cleaning out the original cellar and generally returning the house to its pristine original state.

The annex ground floor was converted to a function area and hosted many weddings and events. The grounds were professionally period landscaped. In addition, new period workrooms, garage wing, sulky shed and summerhouse were built. This conversation work resulted in the awarding of the National Trust of Queensland's highest award - the John Herbert Memorial Award for Excellence in Conservation. Later, an orchid house, fernery, reconstruction of an original brick wall (to the original stable location) and additions to the sulky shed were added.

Over the past few years the original house has been completely re-roofed, and the Annex remodelled including removing all asbestos, open plan living top floor, veranda and amenities added, completely repainted and rewired. The original Booval House is once again free-standing.

Everything has been done to ensure the property has been conserved to the highest standards, and its history retained.

Features

Grand formal living areas which include a drawing room, dining room, library, music room, five bedrooms (three with ensuite), cellar and six fireplaces, chapel and huge modern kitchen.

The landscaped grounds include two greenhouses, a summer-house, orchid house, 1850's underground water tank and nine above-ground tanks, eight under cover vehicle spaces, workroom in garage wing and circular driveway with fountain.