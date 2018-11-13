Menu
PHOTOS: 26 faces snapped at Springfield ball

13th Nov 2018 3:00 PM
THE 12th anniversary of the Greater Springfield fundraising Ball took on a distinct Latin theme this year.

Brookwater Golf and Country Club hosted the festivities on Saturday in an energy-packed community effort to support the Mater Hospital Foundation.

The night's biggest auction prize promised a dazzling get-a-way for two to Singapore.

Revellers danced the night away Mexican style in celebration of Mater's long-time commitment to clinical health and wellness across South East Queensland.

