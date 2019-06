IPSWICH Cup 2019 was serious business, with more than 21,000 punters turning out to the Turf Club for arguably the biggest day in the city's calendar.

This year if (you remember) one of our photographers taking your photos it will be in one of the eight galleries below.

Faces of the Cup 2019

Photos View Photo Gallery

Racing action

Photos View Photo Gallery

Super gallery: 104 photos

Photos View Photo Gallery

The infamous beer race

Photos View Photo Gallery

Infields

Photos View Photo Gallery

Crazy outfits

Photos View Photo Gallery

Fashions on the Field