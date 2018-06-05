Menu
Warrego Highway west interchange May 2018
Warrego Highway west interchange May 2018
PHOTOS: Second Range Crossing western zone works progress

5th Jun 2018 7:08 AM
THE Toowoomba Second Range Crossing (TSRC) project's western work zone is progressing with bulk earthworks complete and the final Super T girder installed for the 10 structures between Cranley and Athol.

Nexus Infrastructure CEO John Hagan said the project's longest work front, which runs 21.5km between Boundary Street and the Gore Highway, is the first zone to complete these two major milestones.

"Since bulk earthworks began in late 2016, we have excavated almost three million cubic metres to create an even surface for the TSRC in the project's west," Mr Hagan said.

"That's the equivalent of moving around 1200 Olympic-sized swimming pools of soil and rock."

Gore Highway interchange May 2018
Gore Highway interchange May 2018

Constructing the western work zone's 10 bridges involved the delivery and installation of 93 Super T girders and 137 deck units.

"The last Super T girder was installed on the bridge over Westbrook Creek and marks the end of the west zone's precast program just 12 months after the team started building the bridge substructures," Mr Hagan said.

"Congratulations to the west zone's hardworking design and construction teams, and the subcontractors who helped achieve these milestones.

Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Road interchange May 2018
Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Road interchange May 2018

"With these elements of the west zone now complete, we're moving ahead with the last remaining concrete pours to form bridge decks and parapets which will see all 10 structures ready for asphalting."

The following works are planned for June 2018:

  • Upgrading 1.1km of Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Road at Wellcamp
  • Constructing the Nass Road and Wirth Road intersection on the Warrego Highway at Charlton
  • Constructing the ramp tie-ins on the Gore Highway at Athol
  • Reopening Ganzer Morris Road
  • Continuing bridge deck works on Dry Creek bridge, Spring Creek bridge,  Westbrook Creek bridge, Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Road bridge and the Gore Highway bridge
  • Ongoing asphalting works.
