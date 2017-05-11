PHOTOS: Scenic Rim launches foodie festival

SCENIC Rim Eat Local Week has been officially launched with a night celebrating local produce and those who grow it.

The festival of food and farming is now in its seventh year and showcases the bounty of fresh produce, wine, beer, milk and gourmet products that grow in the region's fertile volcanic soil.

This year's festival runs from June 24 to July 2 and features more than 90 individual events - from farm tours, to cheese and wine tastings, to cooking classes and exclusive producer dinners, curated by some of Brisbane and the Gold Coast's leading chefs.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Eat Local Week culminates in a signature event, the Winter Harvest Festival, on Saturday July 1 at Aratula. On this day the region's producers come to one location to sell their produce.

Scenic Rim Mayor, Cr Greg Christensen, says while Eat Local Week has grown significantly since it first started the core principles remain the same - to connect consumers with the people who grow their food and provide a real food experience.

"This is an authentic celebration of the range of fresh produce which grows in the fertile Scenic Rim," he says. "People are often surprised to discover just how much of their food is grown in this region, just one hour's drive from Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"The event is held during the first week of the school holidays and it's a really unique opportunity for people to give their children an insight into the paddock to plate journey.

"Some of the experiences on offer are a visit to Queensland's largest carrot farm, an open day at a robotic dairy, a Farmgate Festival in the Lost World, a Beer & Brewing night, a crop to Cup tour at a Tamborine Mountain coffee plantation and an open day at the Scenic Rim's new Camel Dairy.

Download the full event program at eatlocalweek.com.au.