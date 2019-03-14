PHOTOS: RSPCA put out desperate plea for foster carers

RSPCA has seized eight horses in "appalling condition" and are now searching for foster homes for the beasts.

RSPCA Wacol is appealing to locals with a big heart and a spare paddock to take on the beasts, with inspectors expecting to seize more in the next week.

Chief inspector Daniel Young attributes the poor condition of the beasts to drought conditions.

"We understand only too well about drought conditions but hay, although expensive, is available and it's an owner's responsibility to make certain their animals are fed," he said.

RSPCA Wacol are on the hunt for foster carers for a herd of horses that have come into their care. RSPCA

"If they genuinely can't afford to keep them then they need to make other arrangements such as a rescue group or agistment."

There are eight horses now awaiting new homes or foster homes at RSPCA's Wacol shelter and another eight are expected in the next week.

The horses are on their way to recovery but still require some love. RSPCA

"We desperately need foster carers that can take some of these horses, said shelter manager Nanda ten Grotenhuis.

"Some areas, particularly around the Gold Coast, still have ample feed, but the RSPCA also organises feed for all foster carers.

"We simply don't have the space to keep them onsite once they are ready to be rehomed.

Inspectors blame the drought for poor horse care, but say it's no excuse. RSPCA

"We also have two beautiful miniature horses that are looking for a home. They were in terrible condition when they came in but they're in great shape now."

Please email fostering@rspcaqld.org.au for more information on fostering horses and an application form.