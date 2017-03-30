ROLLING COVERAGE: Animals evacuated from RSPCA

UPDATE 11AM:

THE RSPCA is preparing to evacuate the animals from its Ipswich campus on Hooper St.

"We have had to evacuate the Ipswich pound to the showgrounds," RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said.

"Staff have been told it probably will go under and it's better safe than sorry.

"There are about 100 animals and they are preparing to move them now."

Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale asked residents to remain calm when he spoke on 612 ABC Radio with to Craig Zonca this morning.

"I'm at Limestone Park and my message is that I want people to stay calm," he said.

"In 2011 we learned a lot so today we are ahead of the game so I want people to be safe and to contact council if they need anything.

"We have set up a site called My Alert which can let you know about all the roads that are closed

"I'll say it again, please, don't drive through flooded roads."

Cr Pisasale asked Ipswich to band together as a community.

"We have a free automatic sandbagging machine here, it's the best thing we have invested in," he said.

"Everyone is out there helping each other, that's what Ipswich is all about.

"The Bremer River will be receive low level flooding, so people know what to do and if you are in a low lying area or in an area where we know where it floods, be careful and stay indoors."

West Ipswich mechanic prepared for the worst:

Ipswich business worried about flooding: Midnight Oil Mechanical owner Jake Bryne is concerned about flooding of his business that was flooded in 2011 and 2013.

UPDATE 10AM:

HUNDREDS are lined up to collect sand bags at Limestone Park.

The rain has eased and water is well below the Lobb St Bridge, although more rain is on the way.

Bottled water is flying off the shelves at Coles in the CBD as residents rush to stock up at the last minute.

Brassall Resident Tim Acutt was sent home from work and stopped in to buy supplies.

His home is on a hill but he had empathy for people in low lying areas who was fearful flash flooding would close surrounding roads.

EARLIER:

ROADS and sporting fields are flooded following last night's deluge as Ipswich braces for conditions to worsen into the afternoon.

Residents awoke this morning to find driveways washed out after about 80mm of rain fell across Ipswich overnight.

Photos are emerging from Goodna and Bundamba where roads are closed as water levels in creeks rise.

But the worst is yet to come with authorities warning residents to expect widespread falls between 200mm and 400mm along with strong wind gusts.

Public transport around south east Queensland will be free from 10am to help people get home before the severe weather sets in.