27°
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Animals evacuated from RSPCA

Helen Spelitis
| 30th Mar 2017 9:06 AM Updated: 11:19 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 11AM: 

THE RSPCA is preparing to evacuate the animals from its Ipswich campus on Hooper St.

"We have had to evacuate the Ipswich pound to the showgrounds," RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said.

"Staff have been told it probably will go under and it's better safe than sorry.

"There are about 100 animals and they are preparing to move them now."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale asked residents to remain calm when he spoke on 612 ABC Radio with to Craig Zonca this morning.

"I'm at Limestone Park and my message is that I want people to stay calm," he said.

"In 2011 we learned a lot so today we are ahead of the game so I want people to be safe and to contact council if they need anything.

READ MORE:

>>ROLLING COVERAGE: Which roads are closed in Ipswich, Boonah

>>Where to pick up sandbags in Ipswich

>>STORE CLOSURES: Where to get essential groceries

>>All public transport free from 10am

>>Big wet: How regional sport is impacted

 

"We have set up a site called My Alert which can let you know about all the roads that are closed

"I'll say it again, please, don't drive through flooded roads."

Cr Pisasale asked Ipswich to band together as a community.

"We have a free automatic sandbagging machine here, it's the best thing we have invested in," he said.

"Everyone is out there helping each other, that's what Ipswich is all about.

"The Bremer River will be receive low level flooding, so people know what to do and if you are in a low lying area or in an area where we know where it floods, be careful and stay indoors."

VIDEO: West Ipswich mechanic prepared for the worst:

UPDATE 10AM: 

HUNDREDS are lined up to collect sand bags at Limestone Park. 

The rain has eased and water is well below the Lobb St Bridge, although more rain is on the way. 

Bottled water is flying off the shelves at Coles in the CBD as residents rush to stock up at the last minute. 

Brassall Resident Tim Acutt was sent home from work and stopped in to buy supplies. 

His home is on a hill but he had empathy for people in low lying areas who was fearful flash flooding would close surrounding roads.

EARLIER:

ROADS and sporting fields are flooded following last night's deluge as Ipswich braces for conditions to worsen into the afternoon.

Residents awoke this morning to find driveways washed out after about 80mm of rain fell across Ipswich overnight.

Photos are emerging from Goodna and Bundamba where roads are closed as water levels in creeks rise.

But the worst is yet to come with authorities warning residents to expect widespread falls between 200mm and 400mm along with strong wind gusts.  

Public transport around south east Queensland will be free from 10am to help people get home before the severe weather sets in.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  big wet cyclone debbie flash flood flood ipswich

FLOOD HOTSPOTS: Where to avoid in heavy rain

FLOOD HOTSPOTS: Where to avoid in heavy rain

FLASH flooding forecast across the south-east has prompted councils to open depots, offering residents sandbags to prepare for the coming downpour.

URGENT: All south-east Queensland schools closed

Parents are asked to keep their kids at home today.

IPSWICH parents asked to keep their kids at home.

Producers are preparing for the worst

Damaging rainfall expected over flooded crops

ROLLING COVERAGE: Animals evacuated from RSPCA

About 100 animals are being evacuated from the Ipswich RSPCA campus.

Almost 80mm delivered overnight, more to come

Local Partners

Road closures, Lockyer and Somerset regions

Significant rainfalls across the region overnight have already caused minor flooding in the Lockyer Valley.

Sinking Murphy's Pub to be restored to former glory

SALVATION COMING: Murphy's Town Pub is sinking but major works are on the way to restore it to former glories.

Facade to be saved and foundations fixed with major new works

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

What's on across the Scenic Rim

WORKING TOGETHER: Up to 11 denominations are involved in the Moogerah Passion Play.

Campdraft, Passion Play, show ball and much more

Food, wine, stalls and markets set for Arts in the Olives

Painting workshop at Arts inthe Olives

Popular festival to star on Mother’s Day

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Foxtel’s gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

MKR recap: The ‘slut’ comment that shocked everyone

Yep, MKR’s Josh has done it again.

JOSH has always been annoying, but this time he went way too far.

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Superb Investment - Buy 1 or Buy 2!

4 & 6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

The Best Commercial Site on the Market

44 Croft Crescent, Harristown 4350

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

Offering to the market 6 acres of prime vacant land situated in one of the states fastest growing cities. Toowoomba is seen to be the gateway to the South...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 Auction 07/04/2017...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbaneâs best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT – IT’S THAT SIMPLE!

57 Fernvale Road Brassall, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $365,000

This large unique styled home sits on a massive 2195m2 block where not only do you get huge block in a central location but your also welcomed with the option to...

Large Family Home + Great Side Access + 6x6m Shed Coming Soon!

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

Brand New Executive Home.

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $493,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

PARK 3/4 CARS!!!

50 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000

This immaculately presented home would suit first home buyers as the price is right for this roomy & tidy home situated at the quiet end of Cascade street in...

“Mountain Splendour”

2/99 Dawson Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $700,000

Located in the foothills of the majestic mountains of the Great Dividing Range, this 200 acres (subject to a boundary re-alignment) of fertile country is available...

Two units - Double the Income

45 & 46/1 Wellington Street, Brassall 4305

Apartment 2 2 $199,000

If you are looking for a great positively geared investment, then look no further. Located here in Suncare Village, we have 2 units on 1 title available for...

Historic Ipswich hotel closes its doors for good

GONE: Pokies being from the hotel removed this afternoon.

RUMOURS of the Caledonian Hotel on Bell St closing are true

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!