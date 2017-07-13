PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

THERE is plenty of history on offer for the third buyer of one of Ipswich's most prestigious homes.

Knockmoyra, at 20 Darling St, is is set to be sold for the second time since it was built in 1892 and the new buyer will be only the third family to live in the heritage home.

Ray White sales associate Jackson Wales said the property was a rare gem in the Ipswich property market and strong family heritages meant homes likes Knockmoyra did not often go under the hammer.

It's unique in its heritage and price, with the owner asking for $890,000, more than double the median Ipswich house price of $350,000.

"The current owner has been there for 30 years and they are pretty keen to sell but nobody wants to give their home away and we're not asking them to," Mr Wales said.

"It's a tricky house to sell and a minor market its selling into."

Knockmoyra's Irish connections began when it was built for Irish migrant John and Alice Gilmore in 1892.

John Gilmore owned a drapery business on Brisbane St.