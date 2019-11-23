PHOTOS: RAAF 86 Wing awarded significant honour

RAAF's No. 86 Wing was presented the Queen's Squadron Standard by Governor-General David Hurley at RAAF Base Amberley on Thursday.

RAAF's No. 86 Wing was presented the Queen's Squadron Standard by Governor-General David Hurley at RAAF Base Amberley on Thursday.

AS attention starts to drift towards Christmas and the thought of some rest and relaxation, that's not the case for many in the Royal Australian Air Force.

For the members of the air force's No. 86 Wing, work doesn't stop for the holidays.

A number of its aircraft are assisting firefighters around Australia, with crews also supporting operations in South Sudan, Iraq and Syria.

During a parade at RAAF Base Amberley, Governor-General Daivd Hurley presented the wing with the Queen's Squadron Standard to commemorate 25 years of continuous service.

Commanding officer Steven Pesce said the award of the ceremonial flag, which can take years to make, was a "significant event".

"86 wing doesn't stop whether it's Christmas or New Year," he said.

"86 Wing was first formed in 1945 to undertake ground attack missions in the south west Pacific and during this campaign, was awarded battle honours.

"Since then, I am proud to say, through conflicts, alliances, aircraft variations and capability upgrades the men and women of 86 Wing have continued to excel and uphold the traditions and values of the air force."

The wing is made up of three squadrons comprising about 900 uniformed personnel.

It was disbanded in 1964.

RAAF Base Amberley warrant officer Korey McGregor said the different ceremonial flags hold a "revered position of honour."

"(They) are a tangible recognition of the services' devotion to duty," he said.

"The edges are bordered with two bands of gold lace and floral emblems of each Australian state and territory.

"Colours are the embodiment of service traditions, achievements and history."

No. 86 Wing is responsible for managing the air force's strategic airlift, air-to-air refuelling and special purpose aircraft, including VIP support to the Prime Minister.