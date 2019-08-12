Menu
Subscribe
PHOTOS: Painful lesson for Ipswich Grammar in GPS clash

Greg Osborn
by
12th Aug 2019
IPSWICH Grammar's undefeated run in the 2019 GPS Rugby competition is over after a 39-19 defeat to Nudgee College on the weekend.

Early on in the match the signs were promising for Grammar as fullback Seamus King-Smith went over to put his side ahead with just five minutes on the clock.

But it was short-lived as Nudgee hit back with three unanswered tries to lead 19-7.

Grammar then broke back to reduce the deficit to 19-14 before halftime. 

It was one-way traffic after the break however as Nudgee ran in four tries to Ipswich's one to seal the win.

It was an important result for the home team as a defeat would have seen them out of the running for a place in the final.

Nudgee College 39 (W Jones, R Nutley, D Muller (3), A Waia, T Banjo tries; R Pasitoa 2 cons) defeated Ipswich Grammar School 19 (S King-Smith, K Chan-Tung, K Thomas tries; King-Smith, Thomas cons)

 

gps rugby ipswich grammar nudgee college schoolboy rugby
Ipswich Queensland Times

