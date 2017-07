Locals meeting the Trolls at Orion Springfield during the school holidays. (L-R) Sophia Gordon, 9, Owen Rosolak, 3 and Kayley Rosolak, 9.

YOU can always trust Orion Springfield Central will provide the goods for school holiday entertainment and this recent holiday season did not disappoint.

Kids were treated to a variety of activities from NAIDOC celebratory workshops to special Trolls-themed events.

Our photographer Inga Williams attended a Trolls Meet and Greet Craft workshop last week- check out the below gallery to see if you were snapped.