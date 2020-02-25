Menu
CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP: U12 girls after their board race. L-R: Adina Philpott, Harriet Dingle, Charlotte O'Neill, Ellie DeVries, Abbie Betzien, Isabella Devlin, Eliza Dare. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Water Sports

PHOTOS: Nippers’ class shines through at Club Champs

NICK KOSSATCH
Rebecca Devine and
25th Feb 2020 11:28 AM | Updated: 11:28 AM
NIPPERS: While wet weather is a showstopper for most land-based sports, for Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club nippers getting wet is all part of the fun.

That is just what the club's nippers, cadets and seniors did at Sunday's annual Club Championship.

Coach John Andrews said the rainy conditions made for good racing.

"It has been quite hot this past few weeks, so heat stress for the competitors was always a concern but with the rain brings some cool relief and more energy to put into in races," he said.

The event was the last opportunity for nippers to hone their skills before heading to Hervey Bay this weekend for the annual Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Championship.

"While the under-12 to under-15s can self-nominate for their events at Youth State Championship, the under-11s need to qualify in the top six at branch to be eligible for states," Andrews said.

"We have 49 nippers nominated for branch, which is down a bit on previous years but we are still aiming to bring home the trophy for highest overall points for the 10th consecutive year."

The Wide Bay Capricorn Junior Branch Championship starts with pool rescue this Friday and resumes on the beach on Saturday and Sunday in Hervey Bay. Seniors will be held March 13-15 at Tannum Sands.

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Tannum Beach to have a competitive stretch

RELATED STORY: Tannum crew terrific yet again and here's why

nippers surf life saving australia surf life saving queensland tannum sands surf life saving club
Gladstone Observer

